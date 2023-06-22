"I still remember when war crimes were what the other side did, and never ours," says Carl. "We were the good guys, after all. Plus, whoever won got to decide who the war criminals were like all those bad Germans and Japanese. And then came the Vietnam War which I witnessed first-hand and even then thought we were still the good guys despite the casualness of our own cruelties like free-fire zones and Agent Orange and damn the collateral damage. Even My Lai was considered an exception with the punishment inflicted on the lowest of the low, never those higher-ups who set the table and sent them there. Australia's leaders continue jumping into every scrapping fight around the world, no matter how far or directly relevant to our national security. But unlike Vietnam, these wars are now in secret by volunteers, barely covered by the media and then to a set-down narrative we're all supposed to believe. Too bad it's all turned out to be such a sham and now what? Who's even going to sign up for the next war?"