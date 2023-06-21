Symposium by University House wine bar (Shop 13, 152 University Avenue, Acton, next to the Kambri Cultural Centre) will now be open for dining after meet the author events. Food and wine details at unihouse.anu.edu.au/eat/symposium/. No bookings necessary.
July 1: At The Street Theatre 3 from 2pm will be Poetic City poetry events. See: thestreet.org.au.
July 3: At 7pm, Geoff's Poetry at Smith's features Peter Bakowski (Melbourne) and Hazel Hall (Canberra). $10/$5. bookings via smithsalternative.com.
July 4: At 5.45 for 6pm, Dr Mark Diesendorf and Rod Taylor will discuss their book The Path to a Sustainable Civilisation at Thor's Hammer, 10 Mildura Street, Griffith. See: eventbrite.com.au.
July 5: At 10.30am in the Friends Lounge of the National Library of Australia, Canberra Writer's Festival artistic director Beejay Silcox will discuss the inaugural meeting of Canberra's Biggest Book Club and the 2023 Canberra Writers Festival. See: nla.gov.au.
July 6: At 12.30pm at the National Library of Australia Theatre, Dr Angélique Stastny will present a lecture on her 2021 National Library Fellowship research about anti-colonial activist publications in Australia and the Pacific. Free, bookings to attend essential or watch live on the library's Facebook and YouTube pages. See: nla.gov.au.
July 6: Lucy Campbell will be in conversation about her debut novel, Lowbridge, with The Canberra Times' Karen Hardy at 6pm at Harry Hartog ANU. Free, registration essential. See: harryhartog.com.au (events tab).
July 6: At 6pm at Big River Distilling Co, Ginsights will have guest author Kaaron Warren reading from her novella Bitters. Bookings required, tickets $5 available from Ginsights tab at bigriverdistilling.com.au.
July 8: At 6pm, Muse will host the comedy show Jennifer Wong Has No Peripheral Vision. See: musecanberra.com.au.
July 11: Craig Cormick's A Darker Shade of Moonlite, a creative biography of the gay bushranger Captain Moonlite, will be launched by Professor Frank Bongiorno at Harry Hartog ANU at 5.30pm. Free, registration essential. See: harryhartog.com.au (events tab).
July 18: At Muse at 7.30pm, the Translations Book Club will discuss Chi Zijian's novel The Last Quarter of the Moon (trans. Bruce Humes). See: musecanberra.com.au.
July 19: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, comedian and armchair historian Mikey Robins will be in conversation with Alex Sloan on Robins' new book, Idiots, Follies and Misadventures. The Street Theatre. 15 Childers St. Registrations at thestreet.org.au.
July 26: In an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Nick McKenzie, author of Crossing the Line, will be in conversation with Karen Middleton about his book revealing the explosive inside story behind the Ben Roberts-Smith headlines and a testament to the power of investigative journalism. Cinema. Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
July 26: At Muse at 6.30pm, Ozlit Book Club will discuss Dwina Preston's Bad Art Mother, a story of art, love and family. See: musecanberra.com.au.
August 5: At The Book Cow at 3pm will be a rescheduled Book Chat by Andrew Geoffery Kwabena Moss about his book Nicked Names. See: bookcow.com.au.
August 27: At Muse at 3pm, Walter Marsh will discuss his book Young Rupert, about Rupert Murdoch's early campaign of circulation wars, expansion, and courtroom battles. $10/$40 with book. See: musecanberra.com.au.
The Australian Catholic University (ACU) Prize for Poetry, one of Australia's richest poetry prizes, is celebrating its 19th anniversary. Entries are now open for new poetry on the theme of Love, as inspired by Martin Luther King Jr: "I have decided to stick to love ... Hate is too great a burden to bear." Entries close on July 3, 2023. See: acu.edu.au.
Every Tuesday and Thursday at 11am, the Book Cow, at 47 Jardine Street, Kingston, holds a storytime and music session. See: bookcow.com.au.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
