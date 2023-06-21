The Canberra Times
Litbits: What's on in Canberra's literary scene from July 1, 2023

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
Updated July 3 2023 - 9:42am, first published June 21 2023 - 2:35pm
Peter Bakowski. Picture by Andrew Bott
Peter Bakowski. Picture by Andrew Bott

Bar open

Symposium by University House wine bar (Shop 13, 152 University Avenue, Acton, next to the Kambri Cultural Centre) will now be open for dining after meet the author events. Food and wine details at unihouse.anu.edu.au/eat/symposium/. No bookings necessary.

