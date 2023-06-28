Tax system encourages work from home and novated leases

Fiscally speaking, even though they may not all realise it, Australia's employed are incentivised to work from home if they can.
For many, the cost of running a vehicle (even just the fuel, never mind other consumables like more new tyres and more frequent servicing) is noticeably higher than keeping a study habitable (in terms of temperature and light) and necessary devices running. Chances are you're already paying for a suitable internet service too.
Eating at home can also be way cheaper than eating out (assuming you're any good at making your own food; it's possibly healthier too, depending on your personal choices either way). And you probably won't feel socially compelled to throw as much money at fast fashion either (itself having a massive environmental impact).
Even using public transport has a cost (albeit a very reasonable one), while walking and cycling (which, as an exercise, are definitely good for you) also cost time and are only feasible with a short and safe route.
On top of the savings we can make, we also get to claim the expenses related to working from home as a tax deduction.
You can keep records of all your costs and through lots of math find the real number if you think that will be best. But there's a way simpler way, and that is use the fixed flat rate.
For 2022/23 it's 67 cents per hour for the time you worked to earn that income from home. That's a 28 per cent increase on the previous fiscal year. You also no longer need to declare that you have a dedicated working space (from the Tax Department's viewpoint; your employer may still expect you to have a suitable setup for health and safety reasons).
Even at 38 hours per week for 45 weeks (knocking off annual leave, public holidays, a couple of days in the office for whatever reason, and some sick days), that's a deduction of $1145.70. For the middle marginal tax bracket (32.5 per cent for each dollar earned between $45000 and $120000) that's $372.35 back into their pocket instead of commuting costs continuously flowing out.
According to the last Census before the pandemic (2016) the average daily commute in Australia was 16km each way. It varied greatly though. Unsurprisingly, those outside major cities had a higher average. And the longer a commute, the greater the incentive to work from home if possible.
Many of us still need a vehicle at least for some occasions though, and novated leasing is also a potential tax incentive that various employers are willing to participate in.
You can pay for a vehicle through a novated lease whether you'll use it all the time or not. However, the math to figure out if you can make it worth it gets complicated pretty quickly so talk to your accountant first.
A fully-maintained novated lease (the most popular type) from a specialist provider bundles all the vehicle expenses (from repayments and fuel to servicing and insurance).
You get to avoid GST on the vehicle purchase (and maybe on some other costs), but you will be liable for the fringe benefits tax (FBT). You can lower this with after-tax contributions (paying your marginal tax rate instead), or by choosing an eligible new EV (or PHEV, which may not be eligible past March 2027) that is exempt from the FBT (eg. less than nine seats, payload less than one tonne, and below the luxury car tax threshold). Even this FBT exemption doesn't lower your liability for levies like Medicare though. Again, talk to your accountant.
Non-exempt vehicles don't have to start a novated lease as brand new though, but providers will stipulate an age limit for the vehicle at the end of the lease. Novated lease services may also allow you to transfer your existing vehicle onto a plan with them.
Another thing to consider is what happens if you leave that employer. The provider should be able to transfer the agreement to your new employer. The vehicle remains in your name the whole time, and you remain ultimately responsible for the expenses.
At the end of the lease period, there will be a balloon payment due. This is the residual value (with a minimum set by the Tax Department based on the lease term). You can pay this to keep the vehicle (through starting another lease, or a regular car loan, or cash), or pay it by selling the vehicle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.