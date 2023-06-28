Tax system encourages work from home and novated leases

You get to avoid GST on the vehicle purchase (and maybe on some other costs), but you will be liable for the fringe benefits tax (FBT). You can lower this with after-tax contributions (paying your marginal tax rate instead), or by choosing an eligible new EV (or PHEV, which may not be eligible past March 2027) that is exempt from the FBT (eg. less than nine seats, payload less than one tonne, and below the luxury car tax threshold). Even this FBT exemption doesn't lower your liability for levies like Medicare though. Again, talk to your accountant.