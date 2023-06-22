M16 Artspace has new shows opening on Thursday July 6 at 6pm. Show Offs, the 2023 M16 Artspace studio artists' exhibition, challenges the conventional notion that displaying one's abilities is boastful, instead emphasising the sharing of authentic ideas and the creative process behind them. Still Life by Canberra Art Workshop extends the conception of "still life", defining it as "anything you want it to be". It's an exercise of interpretation - a bending of tropes and a movement beyond them. Hands On Studio's Out of the Window has personal dioramas created by the artists, who reflect on their life using a wide range of thought processes and materials. And in the Chutespace, Ali Aedy's All the seeds (talismans) speaks to the cycles of growth and decay, love and loss - the life/death/life cycle we perpetually experience as humans. The exhibitions continue until July 30. See: m16artspace.com.au.
Now on at PhotoAccess are three new exhibitions showcasing the work of local talent Chin-Jie Melodie Liu alongside international artists Nico Krijno and Rory Hamovit. Each show investigates, challenges, and redefines our perceptions of reality. Liu's You are close be-side me uses the backdrop of digital grieving to create a dialogue between the transitory and the lasting. In Resistance Relapse, Nico Krijno's multimedia approach challenges conventional photographic boundaries and temporal linearity. And in Parallel Play, Rory Hamovit crafts a series of surreal and meticulously staged realities to challenge entrenched masculine norms. The exhibitions are on until August 12. For more information, see: photoaccess.org.au.
At Street Two at The Street Theatre, Hekka will launch their album Everywhere I Go My Body Goes With Me on Thursday July 6 at 7pm. Led by 2019 Freedman Jazz Fellow Novak Manojlovic, they marry the live intensity and virtuosity of the piano trio with a vibrant electronic approach and traverse song forms, loops, pulses and improvisations. See: thestreet.org.au.
Robyn Archer will be performing a wide range of Australian music, from convict lament to Bon Scott, Kate Miller Heidke to First Nations songwriters, accompanied by piano accordionist George Butrumlis, Cameron Goodall on guitar, and Enio Pozzebon on keyboards. It's on in the Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre, on July 7 and 8 at 7.30pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Canberra Repertory Society presents Laura Wade's Olivier Award-winning comedy in which Judy is on a quest to be the perfect 1950s housewife to her husband Johnny - in 2018. As well as the humour, the play comments on people's weakness for nostalgia and the relentless pursuit of perfection. It's on at Canberra REP Theatre (Theatre 3), various dates and times until July 8. See: canberrarep.org.au.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
