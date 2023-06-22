M16 Artspace has new shows opening on Thursday July 6 at 6pm. Show Offs, the 2023 M16 Artspace studio artists' exhibition, challenges the conventional notion that displaying one's abilities is boastful, instead emphasising the sharing of authentic ideas and the creative process behind them. Still Life by Canberra Art Workshop extends the conception of "still life", defining it as "anything you want it to be". It's an exercise of interpretation - a bending of tropes and a movement beyond them. Hands On Studio's Out of the Window has personal dioramas created by the artists, who reflect on their life using a wide range of thought processes and materials. And in the Chutespace, Ali Aedy's All the seeds (talismans) speaks to the cycles of growth and decay, love and loss - the life/death/life cycle we perpetually experience as humans. The exhibitions continue until July 30. See: m16artspace.com.au.