Capital Life: What's on in the Canberra arts scene from July 1, 2023

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
Updated June 27 2023 - 8:31pm, first published June 22 2023 - 12:00pm
Greenspace, Soft City (Blaxland Park), 2023 by Lynne Flemons, part of the Show Offs exhibition at M16 Artspace.
New shows at M16

M16 Artspace has new shows opening on Thursday July 6 at 6pm. Show Offs, the 2023 M16 Artspace studio artists' exhibition, challenges the conventional notion that displaying one's abilities is boastful, instead emphasising the sharing of authentic ideas and the creative process behind them. Still Life by Canberra Art Workshop extends the conception of "still life", defining it as "anything you want it to be". It's an exercise of interpretation - a bending of tropes and a movement beyond them. Hands On Studio's Out of the Window has personal dioramas created by the artists, who reflect on their life using a wide range of thought processes and materials. And in the Chutespace, Ali Aedy's All the seeds (talismans) speaks to the cycles of growth and decay, love and loss - the life/death/life cycle we perpetually experience as humans. The exhibitions continue until July 30. See: m16artspace.com.au.

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

