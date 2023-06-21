The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

ACTCOSS report shows ACT facing its worst cost of living crisis in 20 years

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
June 22 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Free public transport and income-based fines and government fees should be considered as the ACT faces its worst cost of living crisis in 20 years, the ACT Council of Social Service has said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.