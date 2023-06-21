Free public transport and income-based fines and government fees should be considered as the ACT faces its worst cost of living crisis in 20 years, the ACT Council of Social Service has said.
The ACT government is also been urged to consider expanding investment in community housing providers, to fund a disability housing advisory and advocacy service and to provide affordable and accessible primary health care.
The council's annual cost-of-living report has found there have been drastic increases in essentials over the past five years in the territory and women have been disproportionately affected by the crisis.
Fuel prices have increased by 37 per cent, transport costs have risen by 23 per cent and electricity prices are 25 per cent higher.
There has also been a significant price increase in medical and hospital services (25 per cent), housing (21 per cent), education (20 per cent) and food (18 per cent).
Community services have also experienced a "significant increase in demand".
"Housing, cost of living and mental health are the top concerns driving people to seek support," the report said.
"Without sufficient and sustainable funding, the sector cannot provide the services people need."
The report said the territory remained the least affordable jurisdiction for people on low incomes.
ACTCOSS has made a range of recommendations in the report including a trial of free public transport. The report said the government should analyse the costs, benefits and distributional impact following the trial.
The council has also recommended there be an income-based approach to ACT government fines, fees and other charges.
There should also be greater funding for the community sector, the report said.
"Increase sector funding to cover all costs including staffing, engagement in commissioning, advocacy and evaluation," the report said.
The federal government is also being urged to increase the rate of income support payments to at least $76 a day, in line with the age pension.
ACTCOSS chief executive Devin Bowles said women had been disproportionately affected by the cost-of-living crisis.
"Women are more likely to be reliant on government support payments because gendered norms about caring responsibilities and considerable barriers to employment remain, which puts them at higher risk of experiencing poverty," he said.
"Single mothers, domestic and family violence victim-survivors, disabled, older and LGBTQIA+ women and other marginalised women are far more likely to be struggling with living costs."
Care Financial Counselling Service chief executive Carmel Franklin said there had been an increase in calls to the national helpline over recent months and a majority of people accessing Care's financial services were women.
"Nearly 60 per cent of people accessing Care's services are women, primarily single mothers and older single women with limited resources," Ms Franklin said.
"Of concern is the prevalence of domestic and family violence and specifically financial abuse. This group is particularly susceptible to financial hardship and at risk of homelessness."
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
