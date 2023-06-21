The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Anthony Albanese and Max Chandler-Mather clash as tensions rise over Labor's housing package

Justine Landis-Hanley
By Justine Landis-Hanley
Updated June 21 2023 - 5:34pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian Greens MP Max Chandler-Mather talks to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Parliament on Wednesday. Picture AAP
Australian Greens MP Max Chandler-Mather talks to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Parliament on Wednesday. Picture AAP

Tensions between Labor and the Greens over the government's affordable housing package reached a boiling point on Wednesday, appearing to spill over in a testy exchange between the Prime Minister and a first-term Greens MP.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine Landis-Hanley

Justine Landis-Hanley

Federal politics and public sector reporter

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.