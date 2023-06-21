Tensions between Labor and the Greens over the government's affordable housing package reached a boiling point on Wednesday, appearing to spill over in a testy exchange between the Prime Minister and a first-term Greens MP.
Greens housing spokesperson Max Chandler-Mather tried to engage Anthony Albanese in discussion as he walked out of the chamber at the end of Question Time. Mr Albanese held up his hand to the Greens MP while responding and continued out of the chamber, as ministers and members of the crossbench watched.
The moment followed a tense Question Time, dominated by discussion around the Voice and the Greens' delays to Labor's $10 billion Housing Australia Future Fund.
Mr Chandler-Mather had stood up after Question Time to allege that the Prime Minister had misrepresented him in the chamber while referencing an article he recently wrote for the American political magazine, Jacobin.
But when the Prime Minister invited Mr Chandler-Mather to table the full article in parliament, the Greens MP said he didn't have it with him, leading to roars from Labor in the chamber.
Instead, Mr Albanese tabled the article, saying that it "exposes the political motive of the Greens political party and this member in opposing public housing and makes it very clear".
"And I'm very happy to table every word of it and I'd encourage people of my electorate to read this because it's an example of why you should vote Labor and never vote Green," the Prime Minister said, to applause from the Labor MPs.
In the article, Mr Chandler-Mather wrote that "allowing the HAFF to pass would demobilize the growing section of civil society that is justifiably angry about the degree of poverty and financial stress that exists in such a wealthy country".
Mr Chandler-Mather also wrote that the Greens had launched a national door-knocking campaign "targeted a Labor-held electorates" while Parliament debated the future fund.
Independent MP Helen Haines and Liberal National MP Michelle Landry have previously complained to the Speaker about Labor MPs allegedly bullying Mr Chandler-Mather.
Elsewhere in Question Time, Treasurer Jim Chalmers flagged that he will be meeting with state and territory treasurers on Friday to advance the National Housing Accord, which brings together government, investors and the housing industry.
Senator Jacqui Lambie criticised the Greens for delaying the government's affordable housing package, saying that this will see "more kids sleeping out in cars with their parents" during winter.
Speaking on ABC Radio on Wednesday, the crossbench senator said she was "floored" by the Greens' move to delay the bills, adding they are "not helping anything but [themselves]".
"I can tell you by the time we get everything organised, it can be an 18 months to two-year period before you even get your first foundation laid down to start building those houses," she said.
"And every day you delay this is every day that we have more kids sleeping out in cars with their parents. And I can tell you I'm sitting in Canberra now, it's bloody freezing and Tasmania is just as bad," Senator Lambie said.
The Canberra Times contacted the Prime Minister and Mr Chandler-Mather for comment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.