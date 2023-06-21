The time to act on homelessness is now

The politicians arguing about whether or not Labor's housing policy goes "far enough" don't seem to understand this is not just a rental emergency; it is a homelessness emergency.
Safe and affordable accommodation is neither a luxury nor a discretionary consumer good. It is an absolute necessity every Australian should have access to.
It is highly likely that because this is not the case some of our fellow citizens who have reduced to sleeping in their cars, camping in tents in the woods or bedding down on old mattresses under bridges and overpasses will get gravely ill or even die as a result of exposure this winter.
While the cost of heating their homes is a very real problem for millions of Australians right now what about the unknowable number of people who don't have homes to heat?
They are in a very different case to the Coalition and Greens politicians, who have just kicked the social housing can further down the road and who receive handsome accommodation allowances whenever they brave the minus six degree temperatures of a Canberra winter.
Perhaps if one or two of the naysaying senators had spent a night with nothing between them and the frost but a car windscreen or a nylon tent fly and the clothes on their backs this week's vote might have turned out differently.
During the pandemic, at the same time JobSeeker was doubled making housing more affordable for many welfare recipients, large numbers of "rough sleepers" were relocated to low-rent hotel and motel rooms to ensure they weren't a health hazard to the more affluent.
This, coupled with soaring rental costs and brutal inflation, means it is almost a certainty the current number of homeless people in Australia would be far closer to the 200,000 mark than the 122,400 odd recorded in the 2021 census.
The short answer to the question of whether or not the Albanese government has come up with a flawless solution to the housing and homelessness dilemma is "of course not".
This perfect storm of too many people with too little money and too few homes they can afford to either rent or buy has been brewing for decades.
It is a consequence of underinvestment in social housing by governments, of greed which pegs the price of new homes and the land to build them on at whatever the market will bear, and taxation strategies that have made housing the preferred investment vehicle for many of us.
READ MORE:
It is unlikely much of this will ever change for the better, let alone in the immediate future.
Mr Albanese knows if he was to propose changing negative gearing or the capital gains tax concessions on the sale of investment properties there would be a backlash. It will be a long time before Labor forgets 2016.
That said, to his and his government's credit he is having a go.
The $2 billion "social housing accelerator" announced on the weekend is a significant investment, especially when coupled with the decision to remove the $500 million cap on spending from the $10 billion Housing Affordability fund.
Why, at a time when homelessness horror stories are being reported daily, and we learn that mothers and young children literally have nowhere to turn, are the Coalition and the Greens so intransigent?
While it is what Australians are learning to expect from Peter Dutton the Green's position is a mystery and a disappointment to many.
The journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. It's time to let the government get on with the job.
