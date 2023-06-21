State of Origin and the Voice were hot topics in the marble hall as federal politicians, their partners, staffers and journalists dressed to the nines for the annual Midwinter Ball at Parliament House
The Voice made its way onto the parliamentary red carpet with Senator Jana Stewart wearing a dress printed with the Uluru Statement from the Heart and a cape emblazoned with the word "Yes".
Pollies made sure to make mention of the other big event on tonight, with member for Hinkler, Keith Pitt and and Bob Katter showing their support for Queensland with maroon scarves for State of Origin.
Each year the ball raises hundreds of thousands of dollars for charities such as Rural Aid Australia, OzHarvest Australia, Fearless Women, Roundabout Canberra, Pink Elephants and the Ukraine Crisis Appeal.
Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times as a cadet in 2023. Kerem covers local stories in the national capital. You can email story ideas or tips to Kerem at kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au
