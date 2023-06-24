Ordering the seeds for summer and spring planting, and trying to be realistic about how much I will actually weed and water. In other words, trying to buy about one firth of the seeds I am tempted to try.

Finding a shop that actually wants to buy our chokos - and will even pick them, just when every friend begins the conversation with 'By the way, we don't need any more chokos yet'. The blasted vine is still setting fruit, despite the frosts.

Staring amazed at the cherry tomatoes outside my study window - the bushes are still unfazed by winter temperatures, and still giving a few blooms, though only four or five ripe fruit a week.

Cautiously triumphant about the coffee bushes I covered in bubble wrap. So far they have survived, and are even putting out new shoots in their bubble wrap 'green house'.

