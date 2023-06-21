After days of utterly freezing temperatures, the just-below-zero degree minimum temperatures on Thursday morning have been welcomed with open arms.
It may come as happy news, too, that days are expected to be longer from here on out, with the passing of the winter solstice at 12.57am on Thursday as well.
The winter solstice occurs when the sun travels its shortest path through the sky. The result, for the benefit of night owls, is the day of the year with the smallest amount of sunlight, bringing with it the longest night of the year.
In the lead-up to the solstice the days become shorter and shorter, but afterwards, despite months until we reach the end of winter, the sun stays out for just that much longer each day.
Remember waking up when the sun was out? Me neither.
While the extended hours of sunlight are a happy change after the arctic-like temperatures Canberra experienced over the last few days, we will have to push through a bit more unlovable weather conditions before we can enjoy those blue-sky, sunny-yet-chilly Canberra days.
Showers are expected to pop up throughout the day on Thursday, mostly coming into fruition into the evening.
After a minimum of minus 0.1 degrees on Thursday, a maximum of 12 degrees is expected, as is between 2 to 8 millimetres of rain throughout the day.
The Bureau of Meteorology is still asking Canberrans to be careful on the roads, as it is likely frost remain around in the mornings.
Friday is expected to be slightly improved, but will still be a wet one. Forecasts suggest showers will be easing throughout the day, but there is a very high chance of a maximum of 6 millimetres of rain.
Relatively strong winds will bring the minimum of 3 degrees on the day to a maximum of 12 on the day.
Both days of the weekend have a slight chance of showers at this point in time, but will arguably be the better weather days of the week so far.
Saturday will have a minimum of 3 degrees and a maximum of 12, while Sunday expects 2 and 13 degrees respectively.
It will be a windy weekend, too, so rug up Canberra.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
