Luke Pepper woke up at 12.30am on Wednesday, switched on the TV and the fond memories came flooding back.
As the world's best horses strode on to the pristine Royal Ascot turf, Pepper felt like it was 2006 all over again and Takeover Target was romping to victory in the King's Stand Stakes.
Pepper rode the star sprinter for most of his trackwork at Queanbeyan and formed a close bond with the horse that became an Australian hero.
Takeover Target was a $1375 purchase who went on to win more than $6 million in a rags to riches career many predicted would never happen again.
Lightning, however, does strike twice and Pepper has unearthed another gem who has quickly emerged as one of Australia's most promising horses.
The trainer purchased Opal Ridge for $20,000 in 2021 and she has already won more than $700,000 in just 12 starts.
The filly is chasing her first Group One win in Saturday's Tattersall's Tiara at Eagle Farm and Pepper recognises how unlikely her story is.
"I've got no idea how this has happened to me twice," he said. "I'm incredibly lucky. I guess this is what racing is all about, it's a fairytale story.
Much has changed since Pepper rode Takeover Target for former Queanbeyan trainer Joe Janiak.
The veteran horseman worked for Nick Olive as stable foreman before branching out as a trainer in his own right at Canberra Racecourse.
Pepper moved to Scone last year and his career has taken flight as Opal Ridge has reeled off the victories.
While he's transitioned to training, Pepper rides trackwork and his bond with the filly is just as close as his connection to Takeover Target.
"I ride her every day," he said. "I've still got that same contact with her. There's a lot more pressure when you're the trainer.
"When you're the trackwork rider you're able to dodge the pressure, I just got up in the morning and rode the best horse in the world. It was a pretty good job.
"Having Opal Ridge in my care, there's a lot of pressure involved but that's what we do this for and we're very excited for Saturday."
Opal Ridge is currently the $3.60 favourite for the Tattersall's Tiara, ahead of Ruthless Dame ($5) and Chain Of Lightning ($9).
The filly finished second in her last start behind Comrade Rosa ($15) however she endured a challenging run from a wide barrier on that occasion.
Pepper and Opal Ridge have remained in Brisbane for the past two weeks, opting against travelling to and from Scone on multiple occasions.
The trainer is optimistic the move will pay off on Saturday afternoon as his filly charges towards the Eagle Farm winning post.
"It will mean everything to win a Group One," Pepper said.
"That's what we all get up in the morning for. I've been in the industry for a long time so it's exciting just to have a horse in the race. If we can pull it off it will be a dream come true."
While Pepper refuses to look past Saturday's race, an itch remains in the back of his mind.
If Opal Ridge really is the second coming of Takeover Target, a trip to Royal Ascot could be in her destiny.
A win on Saturday before a successful spring could clear a path for the filly to fulfil that destiny.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
