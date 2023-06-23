A GWS Giants star is helping bring more female coaches to Australian Rules football with an ambitious mission to achieve equal representation by 2030.
AFL NSW/ACT women and girls coordinator and Giants defender Katherine Smith is implementing the first steps of their action plan by leading a free female-only coaching clinic at Phillip Oval on Thursday night.
At the event, women from around Canberra were mentored by Smith and special guest, assistant Giants AFLW coach Georgia Walker, and took home a coaching starter kit.
"We created this event which covers the fundamental content of the skills and the knowledge of AFL that maybe some women never experienced growing up," Smith told The Canberra Times.
"It provides them with a practical opportunity to learn and to network in a room with like-minded women.
"At each event they get a whiteboard as part of a little starter pack to really help them on their journey.
"This can help them feel more confident to put their hand up for a coaching role or assistant coaching role."
Smith was at the heart of AFLW's rise, after being drafted 56th overall in 2016 and playing in the inaugural season of the competition in 2017 for the Melbourne Demons.
She has also been coaching herself since she was 16 years old and along with her Giants and AFL NSW/ACT roles, she also coaches with the AFLW Talent Academy.
"After my playing career I definitely want to be a head coach one day," Smith said.
Recruited from Demons to the Giants in 2021, since joining GWS she's seen first-hand the popularity of the game among women in the ACT, through frequent visits to the region with the club.
The 24-year-old is enthusiastic about the potential impact including more women in the game can have on the sport long-term.
"You can continually see growth in the women and girls space in Canberra which is awesome," Smith said.
"It's super important.
"There's so many women out there who can build relationships, who can motivate, and then if we can just help them upskill on the football side, whether they're coaching boys, girls or the elite, there's going to be much better outcomes.
"I'm super blessed that I was a part of the first ever AFLW draft.
"Seeing how many teams we've got to now, more girls playing Auskick, women coaching and women umpiring, it's huge."
First grade women
Gungahlin Jets v Ainslie Tricolours at Gungahlin Enclosed Oval, Saturday 11.20am
Eastlake Demons v Belconnen Magpies at Phillip Oval, Saturday 11.30am
Tuggeranong Valley v Queanbeyan Tigers at Greenway Oval, Saturday 1.15pm
First grade men
Eastlake Demons v Belconnen Magpies at Phillip Oval, Saturday 1.15pm
Gungahlin Jets v Ainslie Tricolours at Gungahlin Enclosed Oval, Saturday 1.15pm
Tuggeranong Valley v Queanbeyan Tigers at Greenway Oval, Saturday 3pm
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
