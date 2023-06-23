The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/AFL

AFL plot ambitious goal to boost Canberra women coaching numbers

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated June 23 2023 - 12:35pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GWS player Katherine Smith and Giants coach Georgia Walker. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
GWS player Katherine Smith and Giants coach Georgia Walker. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

A GWS Giants star is helping bring more female coaches to Australian Rules football with an ambitious mission to achieve equal representation by 2030.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from AFL
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.