The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

City Renewal Authority releases land, section 19 block 40 City, near City Hill

Sara Garrity
By Sara Garrity
Updated June 22 2023 - 10:58am, first published 9:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The block is located on the corner of Vernon Circle and Constitution Avenue. Picture supplied
The block is located on the corner of Vernon Circle and Constitution Avenue. Picture supplied

A second large block of land in Canberra's city has been released by the City Renewal Authority to open up the option for more "high-quality developments" in the area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sara Garrity

Sara Garrity

News Reporter

Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.