A second large block of land in Canberra's city has been released by the City Renewal Authority to open up the option for more "high-quality developments" in the area.
The 2743-square-metre block, section 19 block 40 City, is located on the corner of Vernon Circle and Constitution Avenue.
It will possibly feature office spaces, hotels and retail opportunities as part of the "revitalisation" of the city, chief executive of the City Renewal Authority Malcolm Snow said.
"This land release will contribute to the Canberra Civic and culture district, which will be transformed into a premier performing arts destination in the coming years," he said.
"It will locate more employment in the heart of the district and have important flow-on benefits for local business, as well as locals, workers, and visitors in our city centre.
"The future development will also take advantage of current ACT government key infrastructure projects including the extension of light rail, the planned 2000-seat Canberra Theatre Centre, the Garema Place upgrade and the new Acton Waterfront neighbourhood."
The block's location next to the Canberra Theatre, as well as the Legislative Assembly, will play a role in upgrading the "world-class cultural district" in the city centre, a statement from the Authority said.
The sale of the land will be managed by JLL, whose chief executive Tim Mutton has emphasised how the prime location of the block will likely attract developers from all over.
"We are thrilled to bring to market this prime land in one of Australia's most stable economies," he said.
"From its national institutions and diverse economy to government offices and world-class universities, Canberra is a thriving city attracting strong investment from national and international developers.
"This is a chance to become part of its exciting future."
Interested purchasers for the area can submit expressions of interest until August 24, 2023.
This land release follows another across near the QT Canberra hotel, also for office, hotel, retail opportunities as well as residential ones.
"These land releases will attract high-quality, sustainable developments in the city centre that directly support Canberra's growing population and its position as the city's premier centre," Mr Snow said.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
