It's fitting Dan Borrett will wear a rainbow check on his cherished Old Canberrans jersey this weekend. The club he has loved for more than 20 years helped him through his lowest points when he was trying to find comfort in his own skin.
The support he got prompted him to initiate Hockey ACT's pride round five years ago, because while he felt supported, he saw many others struggling.
So as he prepares to play his 500th game for Old Canberrans on a weekend that means so much more than hockey, Borrett is optimistic about the future and the impact pride round can have on the community.
"I was coaching ACT juniors at the time and there was some kids in the team that I had suspected were potentially gay," Borrett says.
"I had concerns they weren't getting the level of support or visibility of openness they potentially needed so we started the pride round to promote that it's a safe and inclusive space for everyone.
"... Coming out is an individual story and a different story that everyone has to face in their own way. I don't think I realised the impact [pride round] was going to have until a few years [after it started].
"The fact [the 500th game] is in pride round is special, because it's a round that's so significant and so special for me. But the pride is not that it's on a round that's significant, but that I can do it with mates who have been so supportive through my career."
Hockey ACT will embrace its status as the most inclusive sporting organisation in Australia when it hosts the sixth edition of the pride round this weekend.
Hockey ACT was named the sporting organisation of the year at the Pride in Sport awards earlier this year, recognised for the weekend of events and appointing nine pride ambassadors.
Borrett started playing hockey in Canberra since he was three years old but moved to Belgium to play professionally 13 years ago. It was there he finally felt comfortable to come out as gay.
"I didn't explore or come out as who I was until I played professionally in Europe," Borrett said.
"I met other people who were in a similar position and were more open about it. When I came back to Canberra, there were still no open gay players in first grade men's. There were a few in the women's, so I knew I wasn't alone.
"It's not just about hockey being a safe place for people, sport in general is so important to make those teammates and those relationships are what supported me through all of this."
Borrett and Old Canberrans launched pride round in 2018 and it is now a permanent event on the Hockey ACT calendar.
"Pride round is really special to me because it's really an indication of the work we have done over the last six years," he said.
"But also the last 17 years my club has supported me through and my teammates have certainly backed me to be open and honest with who I am."
Old Canberrans will be wearing a special pride jersey for the first time this round, with the aim to raise awareness and create a safe environment for the LGBTQI+ community.
"I would love to see other clubs jump on board [and wear pride jerseys]. Expanding more to initiatives that actually start the conversation and promote the inclusive and diverse nature of what we are trying to achieve," Borrett said.
"It was possibly something I took for granted because my club was always so supportive over the years but to hear that the impact has actually had on other clubs, where they are actually having conversations about it, they are actually open with their teammates."
Tuggeranong pride ambassador Jess Cox said teammates were crucial in helping create a support network for individuals.
She put her hand up to be an ambassador to help support education initiatives and training for pride in sport. She is one of nine ambassadors across Hockey ACT's competitions.
"It's always been the teammates that I've been around [that have supported me], they've been outstanding and open-minded and I've never felt discriminated or judged," Cox said.
"It's a chance to hopefully pave the way for others and ensures hockey continues to be a safe space and hopefully feel that others don't have to hide.
"Being a role model for that, and ensuring that people always feel safe and that hockey is a positive place for them as it has been for me."
