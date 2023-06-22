The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

ACT police seek public information on allegedly suspicious Braddon fire

Sara Garrity
By Sara Garrity
Updated June 22 2023 - 10:39am, first published 10:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police are urging any witnesses to a fire in Braddon in the early hours of Monday to come forward to assist with investigations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sara Garrity

Sara Garrity

News Reporter

Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.