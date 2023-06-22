Police are urging any witnesses to a fire in Braddon in the early hours of Monday to come forward to assist with investigations.
Police reported that ACT Fire and Rescue crews attended the scene of the fire - a recently opened tattoo studio on Elouera Street - just after 5.30am, where an internal sprinkler system had already extinguished the flames.
Police allege there were signs of forced entry about 5am, and are treating the fire as suspicious.
The alleged offenders entered the premises through an adjoining alley way, and then left in a stolen blue-green Toyota Celica, police said.
Police said they found the car on Tuesday and that forensic investigations of the vehicle were under way.
ACT Policing has released footage of the car allegedly connected to the fire in order to assist the public in helping with investigations.
Anyone with information regarding the incident, or anything that may help with investigations, is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000 or via their website. The reference number for the incident is 7460996.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
