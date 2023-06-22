Newcastle is quickly becoming the new England for the Canberra Raiders, with a couple of former Knights close to extending their stay in the capital.
The Raiders have already brought Joe Tapine, Hudson Young, Tom Starling and Pasami Saulo down from the Knights and they're interested in adding another.
The Green Machine want to lure Newcastle utility Simi Sasagi to Canberra with the view to using him as a second-row or lock - in a similar vein to Connor Watson at the Sydney Roosters.
Two of those former Knights are also close to finalising extensions to their Canberra contracts.
Having put his legal dramas behind him, where a NSW magistrate said he was "assaulted" by police, Starling is close to re-signing until the end of 2025.
He's currently contracted until the end of this season, with a mutual contract for next year.
NSW Blues second-rower Young is also edging closer to a new deal, with the length of the contract the final sticking point.
He's currently contracted until the end of 2024.
Sasagi has been playing centre for the Knights in NSW Cup this season, scoring three tries in eight games.
The 22-year-old is stuck behind Bradman Best and Dane Gagai in the outside backs, but has also played at lock, five-eighth and on the wing for Newcastle.
Sasagi has played 17 NRL games since making his debut for the Knights in 2021.
While he has played in the halves and is listed as a five-eighth on Newcastle's website, the Raiders aren't looking to bring him in as Jack Wighton's replacement but as someone who can add utility value to the squad.
Wighton will join the South Sydney Rabbitohs at the end of the season on a four-year deal.
They've been linked with every half that's off-contract, as well as those who aren't - including Ben Hunt, Luke Brooks and Lachlan Lam.
Hunt has asked for a release with two-and-a-half years to go on his Dragons contract and wants to return to his native Queensland.
MORE CANBERRA RAIDERS NEWS:
He's been linked with the Gold Coast Titans, having started his NRL career with the Brisbane Broncos.
The Raiders are taking their time to see who else might come up as the playmaker market starts to heat up.
Hunt's move could shake someone else loose, as could a shift for Brooks; the Wests Tigers halfback has also told his club he wants to explore his options.
Sasagi is contracted to the Knights for next year, but he could be lured south to join the Green Machine.
It would swell the Raiders' Newcastle crew to five - the same number of Englishmen they once had on their roster with Canberra co-captain Elliott Whitehead now the only one remaining.
Josh Hodgson, Ryan Sutton, John Bateman and Harry Rushton have all departed the Green Machine over the past couple of years.
NRL ROUND 17
Sunday: Sydney Roosters v Canberra Raiders at the Sydney Football Stadium, 6.15pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Sebastian Kris, 2. Albert Hopoate, 3. Jarrod Croker (c), 4. Matt Timoko, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papali'i, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Corey Horsburgh. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Emre Guler, 16. Nick Cotric, 17. Pasami Saulo. Reserves: 18. Matt Frawley, 19. Xavier Savage, 20. Ata Mariota, 21. Danny Levi, 22. Peter Hola.
Roosters squad: 1. James Tedesco, 2. Daniel Tupou, 3. Billy Smith, 4. Joseph Manu, 5. Junior Pauga, 6. Luke Keary, 7. Sandon Smith, 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, 9. Jake Turpin, 10. Lindsay Collins, 11. Egan Butcher, 12. Sitili Tupouniua, 13. Victor Radley. Interchange: 14. Angus Crichton, 15. Nathan Brown, 16. Nat Butcher, 17. Naufahu Whyte. Reserves: 18. Terrell May, 19. Drew Hutchison, 20. Corey Allan, 21. Jaxson Paulo, 22. Zach Dockar-Clay.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
