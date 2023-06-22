A car that allegedly nearly crashed into another while driving on the wrong side of the road also failed to stop for police, they say.
About 9.05am on Tuesday, police were parked on the corner of Dawbin Place and Hemmings Crescent in Richardson where they allegedly witnessed a white Toyota ute quickly driving away from the area.
Police said they estimated the vehicle was travelling 80kmh along the 60kmh Hemmings Crescent, before officers indicated for the vehicle to stop once at the intersection with Laker Crescent.
The Toyota allegedly failed to stop for police, and was observed swerving in its lane and driving erratically along Beattie Crescent, Goldstein Crescent, and Isabella Drive.
Police allege that at one point the ute crossed onto the wrong side of Isabella Drive, only just avoiding a crashing into another vehicle.
Police said they have already collected some dash-cam footage, but urge any other witnesses to come forward with information to assist in investigations.
Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or on the Crime Stoppers ACT website. The reference number is 7462041.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.