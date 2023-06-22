The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Adam Britt to face trial over alleged Reid murder of Tiffany Spence

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated June 22 2023 - 1:25pm, first published 1:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An alleged killer is set to stand trial after denying claims he murdered his long-term partner at a unit complex in Canberra's inner north.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.