An alleged killer is set to stand trial after denying claims he murdered his long-term partner at a unit complex in Canberra's inner north.
Adam James Britt, aged in his late 30s, faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday via phone from prison, where he is being held on remand.
The court heard he maintained his plea of not guilty in relation to a charge that he murdered Tiffany Spence, 36, at their unit in Reid in September 2022.
Acting ACT Director of Public Prosecutions Anthony Williamson SC and defence lawyer Jan de Bruin jointly applied for Britt to be committed for trial.
MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS:
Magistrate Glenn Theakston made such an order, telling Britt his case would go before the ACT Supreme Court registrar for the first time on July 6.
Mr Theakston also informed Britt he would need to notify prosecutors within the next two weeks if he intended to rely on an alibi as part of his defence at trial.
"I understand that deadline but I don't understand what you're saying," Britt replied, prompting a second explanation from the magistrate.
Britt has been behind bars since February, when he was arrested and charged.
His arrest followed what Detective Superintendent Hall O'Meagher described as a "complex" police investigation, which had spanned nearly five months.
At the time, Detective Superintendent O'Meagher said Britt had called emergency services to the unit he had shared with Ms Spence on the day in question.
Paramedics found Ms Spence with injuries to "a great proportion of her body", and were unable to save her.
Detective Superintendent O'Meagher said the ensuing homicide probe had concluded Ms Spence died as a result of blunt force trauma.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.