The Greens have combined with the Coalition over the ACT government's forced takeover of Calvary Public Hospital Bruce and, after a previous failed attempt, the Senate will now look further into the territory move.
Earlier this week, Queensland LNP senator Matt Canavan introduced the Australian Capital Territory (Self-Government) Amendment Bill 2023, a private senators' bill, to force the ACT government to hold an inquiry into its compulsory takeover of Calvary Public Hospital Bruce.
A new amendment to a motion supported today asked that "in respect of the Australian Capital Territory (Self-Government) Amendment Bill 2023, the bill be referred immediately to the Legal and Constitutional Affairs Legislation Committee for inquiry and report by 9 August 2023".
The federal Greens voted with Coalition senators on Thursday to send the bill to a Senate committee which will further look into the bill and the takeover.
Senator Canavan regards it as a form of Senate inquiry.
Last week, the Coalition failed to get support for a inquiry, by the Senate's Legal and Constitutional Affairs References Committee, into the forced takeover of Calvary Public Hospital Bruce.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
