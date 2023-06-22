Greens senator David Shoebridge has raised questions about the most senior federal cop's ties to embattled consulting firm PricewaterhouseCooper after text messages and meeting details were revealed.
Australian Federal Police commissioner Reece Kershaw is in the senator's firing line over his personal friendship with PwC partner, and former NSW police commissioner, Mick Fuller.
It comes as Senate committee handed down a bruising assessment of the firm following the scandal, accusing them of a "calculated breach of trust".
New documents, released to the Senate on Wednesday evening, show the top cop had received a text message from Mr Fuller the day the consulting giant's scandal was referred to federal police for a potential investigation.
"Just saw news re referral. Will give you some space so not too [sic] complicate your life," Mr Fuller's message on May 24 said.
"Ok thx mate," Mr Kershaw replied.
Mr Kershaw previously told a Senate estimates committee Mr Fuller had sent him a single text message since the PwC scandal broke, which he said revealed the former NSW cop had been "disappointed" in the firm.
He added Mr Fuller was a friend but that he considered all police commissioners, including those who had retired, friends.
In releasing the documents, the federal government described the release of private communications without limit as being "extraordinary" in scope.
"The production of these documents could unreasonably infringe the privacy of individuals and would not be in the public interest," a letter from Agriculture Minister Murray Watt said.
Senator Shoebridge said all the text messages sent between the two from July 1, 2022 should be released.
"We say to the government, show the public the full extent of the relationship, show the Senate the full extent of the relationship," he said.
"For too long PwC has been having these private meetings with government taking hundreds of thousands and millions of dollars in contract after contract and no one's any the wiser. Well, we're finally getting the truth."
The documents also reveal details of meetings between Mr Kershaw and Mr Fuller and other AFP officers and PwC staff in relation to conducting an independent review of its ACT Policing arm.
An "introductory meeting" was held on July 28, 2022 to help inform PwC whether it had the capability to undertake the work. No meeting minutes were taken.
A follow up meeting between Mr Kershaw and Mr Fuller occurred on September 5, 2022 to set the direction of the review.
Mr Kershaw had told the estimates committee in May he hadn't put in a conflict of interest declaration in regards to his ties to the PwC partner but would not reveal why.
Senator Shoebridge on Wednesday night said there needed to be further interrogation into the matter.
"Do we need to continue this investigation? Absolutely. Do we need to spillover hearing on this? 100 per cent," he said.
The Canberra Times has contacted the AFP and Mr Kershaw for comment.
More to come.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
