After this week, what on earth do the Greens stand for?

Why can't people see one of the reason for the high cost of living in Canberra is because of Andrew Barr? When he keeps increasing rates, licence fees, registration fees, the cost of a boot-load of rubbish to the tip, land taxes, plus many other taxes he keeps telling us he is trying to reduce the cost of living. He has a problem when he does not know the difference between increase and decrease. When we have to pay his $300 to $700 a month on top of our mortgage, that is what is hurting us.