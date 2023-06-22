The Canberra Times
After this week, what on earth do the Greens stand for?

By Letters to the Editor
June 23 2023 - 5:30am
Greens housing spokesman Max Chandler-Mather. Picture by James Croucher
I wasn't surprised during the week when the Greens voted against Labor's housing bill. They presented their usual argument that nothing is better than something. Their housing spokesperson Max Chandler-Mather was made to look foolish on 7.30 when he couldn't answer basic questions.

