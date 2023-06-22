After this week, what on earth do the Greens stand for?

I wasn't surprised during the week when the Greens voted against Labor's housing bill. They presented their usual argument that nothing is better than something. Their housing spokesperson Max Chandler-Mather was made to look foolish on 7.30 when he couldn't answer basic questions.
They demanded two billion more, the government agreed to that but they then still rejected the legislation which will be now delayed until October. Max Chandler-Mather couldn't explain why they'd knocked it back. The Greens are demanding rent controls, a state issue. Based on his performance so far I hope he enjoys his one term in Parliament.
The final piece of evidence that the Greens have completely lost the plot and don't care one iota about the wishes of the people of Canberra is their decision to vote with the Coalition for a Senate inquiry into the government's takeover of Calvary Hospital. They supported a motion by Matt Canavan, a National Party Senator from Queensland who has zero connection with the ACT.
For nine years we suffered through a LNP government which refused to acknowledge that the people of the territories have any rights. I thought we had won that battle. Are the federal Greens aware that the Greens in the ACT were part of the government which made this decision?
I have often voted for the Greens in the Senate or as a second choice. After this disgrace I'm wondering what they stand for, apart from their desperation to get in the media cycle. They should be ashamed.
Could a political party be more appropriately named than the Greens? To be green, after all, implies being inexperienced, a little bit naive and frankly enamoured with impractical ideas. When it comes to the Greens' housing policy nothing could be closer to reality. Any rent freeze can only kill rental availability. That will mean more struggling Australians frozen out of affordable housing - unable to buy in an inflated market and unable to compete for the Greens induced limited supply of rental vacancies.
It's time for the Greens to step away from student politics, grow up and get real.
Well said Peter Waterhouse (Letters, June 21) re Senator Lidia Thorpe. This attention seeker has now committed to participate in the drafting of the "no" case, an excellent reason to vote "yes".
Is it not ironic that this First Nation woman, who enjoys the benefit of having a voice in Parliament, now attempts to deny the same privilege for others? The same hypocrisy is demonstrated by Senator Jacinta Price. It's sad.
Sadly there are many like Vili Kemenes (Letters, June 21) unaware of Aboriginal massacres. Many Aboriginal people have never heard of the Holocaust but that happened too.
The Stolen Generations were not the children of single mothers or abusive parents. They were children in loving families who were removed, institutionalised and trained for domestic service and farm labour. They were not allowed to speak their own language or practice their lore. They were trained to be subservient.
I grew up in a NSW country town with an Aboriginal mission and migrant hostel, a hostel that housed the likes of Villi or their parents. The farm where my father worked as a manager grew vegetables for the local cannery. This farm and cannery provided plenty of casual employment for the town and the new Australians. My father employed an Aboriginal from the mission but was ordered to dismiss him as "we don't employ them". They were expected to fade away. Indeed, a nun at my wife's school told her class that this would happen.
Aboriginal children at my school were put in the OA Class, the class for kids with learning disabilities. One went to university making a name for himself but I don't remember any Aboriginal children attending the high school.
This history was not taught in schools. Activists like Charles Perkins and conversations with my reticent father about his experiences as a jackaroo in Brewarrina and in our town taught me.
Ignorance is neither a reason nor an excuse for voting "no".
It was depressing to read that Vili Kemenes (Letters, June 21) has been here for 60 years and has "not seen or heard" any of the dark side of our Indigenous history, including a belief that the Stolen Generation was no different to single (white) mothers having their babies taken from them.
I urge Vili and any others, regardless of their backgrounds, who may have similar doubts, acquaint themselves with the well documented history of our country and its original occupants before they make up their minds on how to vote.
A most authoritative place to start is with noted historian Henry Reynolds' Truth Telling: history, sovereignty and the Uluru Statement. It is succinct yet comprehensive and should remove any doubt about the fairness, indeed desirability, of the referendum proposal.
There are two tragedies inherent to the housing funds provided by the feds to state entities. The "untied" structure of the fund package allows state entities to substitute the federal money for funding and programs that should be provided by each state entity. Using ACT labels, this allows new federal money to be deployed to upgrade existing housing, spending but not creating new housing.
The new money and effort, apart from the first problem, will create pressure on supply of house materials and building labour, adding directly to inflation pressure. How this can be avoided is a quandary: Australia does not issue a license to deploy labour, nor direct that materials be allocated to specific programs, so competition for materials will continue, will increase and price pressure will occur and increase, fueling inflation.
It would be a new remedy for Australia to nationalise the materials needed for housing, or to even create a federal brick company, as in Canberra's early days with a "Canberra red" famous years later. The labour skills needed might be available from within military ranks, and might be readily trained.
Rudimentary supervision could have prevented the tragedy of the roof insulation deaths. A housing program does not have to repeat that stupidity.
Why can't people see one of the reason for the high cost of living in Canberra is because of Andrew Barr? When he keeps increasing rates, licence fees, registration fees, the cost of a boot-load of rubbish to the tip, land taxes, plus many other taxes he keeps telling us he is trying to reduce the cost of living. He has a problem when he does not know the difference between increase and decrease. When we have to pay his $300 to $700 a month on top of our mortgage, that is what is hurting us.
I'm happy that the ACT government has finally decided to pay junior medical staff their legal entitlements (Letters, June 22).
The answer to "who's paying?" is, of course, every Canberran subject to ACT Labor/Greens high rates, car rego, etc, plus future generations because the government continues to heavily borrow.
I'm also happy to pay, but not to the extent that we pay more than we need to because Labor/Greens decide on some project or takeover without consultation, doing a cost/benefit study or allowing meaningful scrutiny.
What is happening regarding restructuring; I heard some "managerial gobbled gook" in my time but honestly making Andrew Probyn redundant and others, makes no sense.
The ABC's restructure justification seems to be it is promoting an opportunity to transform the broadcaster's political coverage, attracting a "new, younger audience that increasingly seeks news from other, non-traditional platforms".
In terms of news environment of the future; in a time of fake news, social white noise, populist sensationism more associated with entertainment than journalism, the need for journalistic product quality becomes more essential. Many news outlets, "non-traditional platforms", should not be assumed to be a source of accuracy truthfulness journalistic quality. It simply means there are many outlets.
In statistical terms, "non-traditional platforms" I would suggest, may simply be a source of raw data. Raw data is not information. It becomes useful information (and quality journalism) when it is validated, fact checked, analysed, synthesised, evaluated, and contextualised.
Andrew Probyn's political editor role within the ABC, in the current journalistic environment, becomes even more important and of greater value to our democratic process,.
The best Canberra Times front page that brings joy, peace and hope was the picture of Orson so happy licking his mouth (June 21) safe sitting on the lap of Kelsey, who loves him and make sure he has more than "a bite to eat" in his life.
At the time of writing, things are looking pretty grim for the occupants of the deep-sea submarine that has gone missing, and for their friends and relatives. I therefore think that Broelman's cartoon, referencing that event (June 22), is in rather poor taste.
Re "Overworked teachers" (June 20) there was a time when at drop off or pick up time mums and the occasional dad lingered for half an hour with the kindy class for one on one reading. Does this still happen? It made a difference.
If the RBA wants unemployment to increase perhaps it would care to share how many board members (most or all of whom have other jobs anyway) or staff members are being let go to help meet their lower inflation target.
There has been much discussion about artificial intelligence and where, when and how it should be used. I would suggest that the most obvious place to use AI would be Parliament House in Canberra as there seems to be an underwhelming level of intelligence there at the moment and introducing AI could surely only help, certainly couldn't make thing worse.
In the edition of June 17 relating to cancelling Russia's planned embassy in the proximity of Parliament House, Prime Minister Albanese was quoted: "The government condemns Russia's illegal and immoral invasion of Ukraine". In the spirit of the Australian belief in a fair go, can we expect him to make a similar condemnation of armed Israeli vigilantes invading Palestinian properties to which they have no internationally legalised claim?
On May 11, under the headline, "A 10th order priority: Barr's stadium plan", I read: "...attempts to put Civic back on the location agenda will be futile..." I thought, "hooray - now The Canberra Times can move on to promoting a more worthwhile cause." I was wrong.
If the NRL/rugby/soccer codes are so insistent on a new rectangular stadium for Canberra spectators, why do they move games to the MCG, Adelaide Oval and Optus Oval in Perth?
Is it racist to inquire how the Italian parliament deals with the pinching of female flesh?
Mutual and internal suspicion and paranoia tends to paralyse intelligence agencies.
Letters to the editor should be kept to 250 or fewer words. To the Point letters should not exceed 50 words. Reference to The Canberra Times reports should include a date and page number. Published by Federal Capital Press of Australia Pty Ltd.
