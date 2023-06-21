The Canberra Times
Home/Recommended/Partner Content

Regional Angel Investor Network's first local ambassador for Geelong champions success for regional startups

Updated June 22 2023 - 12:14pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Runway HQ founder Nick Stanley has stepped up as Regional Angel Investor Network's inaugural ambassador. Picture supplied
Runway HQ founder Nick Stanley has stepped up as Regional Angel Investor Network's inaugural ambassador. Picture supplied

PARTNER CONTENT

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Partner Content
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.