Within Australia's burgeoning startup ecosystem, Nick Stanley is recognised as an advocate for regional business support, both championing change and helping strengthen communities. With his near 20 years of entrepreneurial experience, Nick has defied the odds, broken barriers and propelled regional growth with his innovative ideas.
He has now stepped up as Regional Angel Investor Network's inaugural local ambassador for the greater city of Geelong, saying the time was right for a national platform. "For some time, I'd been thinking about this, and when RAIN founder Sam Sam Almaliki suggested it, I was sold," he said.
"I think RAIN will offer incredible deal flow and great syndication potential while also delivery sustainability and great camaraderie. It's exactly what we need to overcome challenges around smaller ecosystems that might otherwise struggle."
A "dyed-in-the-wool, card-carrying serial entrepreneur," Nick's foray into the startup world began with PEPi Systems in 2004, which he later sold in 2010 following a serendipitous encounter. His business journey continued with the founding and sale of Sky Software, one of regional Australia's largest privately held software companies. He founded a few other startups and had the chance to invest in early-stage businesses, like Zoom, and venture funds.
Nick leveraged his unique entrepreneurial insight to form two endeavours that continue today. The first was Runway HQ, a not-for-profit that helps people to launch and scale their businesses. "After selling Sky Software, I wanted to put back in. I felt it was the right thing to do," he said.
Runway HQ has now helped more than 1000 people launch and scale their businesses, created more than 500 jobs and generated more than $150m in accretive GDP to the nation. "If you've got an idea for a business, Runway is here to support you; it provides training, advice, mentoring, access to capital, co-working, and events space," Nick said.
Nick noted the importance of successful individuals like himself engaging in initiatives like RAIN to support startups. Recalling his humble beginnings, he said, "We all started somewhere. In my case, it was with nothing." Nick hopes to provide a safety net to others who venture into self-employment, lending a hand where no one else does.
As a local ambassador for RAIN, Nick aims to highlight that being a successful angel investor doesn't require tech or startup experience. He believes that even the most basic business acumen can be invaluable to a new business. "You just need a good head on your shoulders when it comes to being a savvy business person," he said. "For a lot of startups, they have some pretty miraculous thinking and exciting propositions, but sometimes it's the basics that they are missing."
Nick's journey paints an inspiring story of perseverance, reinvention, seeing potential and seizing opportunity. His vision of breaking down barriers and bolstering regional businesses offers a guiding light for startups and investors alike.
"Given the length of time I've been in the space and some of the initiatives I've been involved in, I hope that experience will be beneficial to navigating to the next level of success and helping create a vibrant community of business people who are keen to support the next generation of success," he said.
