As a local ambassador for RAIN, Nick aims to highlight that being a successful angel investor doesn't require tech or startup experience. He believes that even the most basic business acumen can be invaluable to a new business. "You just need a good head on your shoulders when it comes to being a savvy business person," he said. "For a lot of startups, they have some pretty miraculous thinking and exciting propositions, but sometimes it's the basics that they are missing."