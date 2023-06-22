German markets are on Sunday at Narrabundah

The German market at the Harmonie German Club in Narrabundah continues to grow in popularity, with the next one on Sunday from 9am to 1pm.
There will be lots of market stalls, sweet treats, live entertainment, community groups, "bier" on tap, a roving accordion player, the famous sausage cart, a jumping castle for the kids and deli selling imported gourmet delights. Or wander inside the club to sit down and have a cuppa.
The markets have free entry and parking at the club at 49 Jerrabomberra Avenue.
