German markets are on Sunday at Narrabundah

Updated June 22 2023 - 1:04pm, first published 12:26pm
Wunderbar! The German Markets are on Sunday with a feast for the senses. Picture Facebook
The German market at the Harmonie German Club in Narrabundah continues to grow in popularity, with the next one on Sunday from 9am to 1pm.

