Police have arrested a third man who they say is connected to a large interstate drug delivery intercepted earlier this month.
The 39-year-old is set to face the ACT Magistrates Court in July, charged with participating in a criminal group and failing to comply with an order to give police access to an electronic device.
Police intercepted what they alleged to be five kilograms of methamphetamine, encrypted mobile devices and approximately 500 grams of boric acid, a known cutting agent, in the vehicle of Andrew James O'Keefe, 33.
Authorities initially claimed the methamphetamine had a street value of $3.5 million but a court later heard it was worth something closer to $750,000.
The haul, located during a traffic stop on the Barton Highway in early June, was allegedly found in a "large, sophisticated hydraulic concealment area within the vehicle" and led to the man's arrest.
During O'Keefe's first bail application, a court heard police suspected him of working for a "drug syndicate".
Nearly two weeks later, police arrested Al Ahmad Mussa, 38, charged in alleged connection to the same drug delivery and to over three kilograms of cocaine.
Police allege the methamphetamine delivery was being taken to Mussa.
A police officer giving evidence during the man's bail application claimed Mussa had links to "offshore criminal networks".
Following these arrests, the drugs and organised crime team searched a residence in Moncrieff last week, where they arrested the latest man accused of being connected to the alleged criminal group.
They claim to have seized a mobile phone linking the man to the two previous incidents, as well as a CCTV hard drive and a quantity of a substance alleged to be steroids.
He is set to face court on July 18.
Mussa and O'Keefe, who have both pleaded not guilty to their charges, are also set to face court in July.
Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
