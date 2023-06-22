Marymead's winter garage and plant sale is on Saturday

Find some treasures and something to grow at Marymead's winter garage and plant sale on Saturday.
It's on from 9am to 1pm on Saturday at the Marymead HQ at 255 Goyder Street, Narrabundah.
There will be plants, clothes, books, homewares, jewellery, bric-a-brac, toys and more, with the event run by the volunteers of the Marymead Auxiliary.
All proceeds go to Marymead, which has been caring for local children, young people and families since 1967.
