Weekender, June 30 - July 2, 2023: hear Robyn Archer, see Home, I'm Darling

June 29 2023 - 11:30am
Ryan Street, left, and Karina Hudson in Home, I'm Darling. Picture by Eve Murray and Alex Fitzgerald
1 Home, I'm Darling: Canberra Repertory Society presents Laura Wade's comedy in which Judy (played by Karina Hudson) is on a quest to be the perfect 1950s housewife to her husband Johnny (Ryan Street). The problem is it's 2018 and being a domestic goddess isn't as easy as following a manual. This Olivier-winning contemporary British satire pulls back the gingham curtains, making sharp observations about responsibilities, nostalgia, and choice in a marriage that is unravelling at the tightly sewed seams. It's on at Canberra REP Theatre (Theatre 3), various dates and times until July 8, 2023. See: canberrarep.org.au

