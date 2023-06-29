1 Home, I'm Darling: Canberra Repertory Society presents Laura Wade's comedy in which Judy (played by Karina Hudson) is on a quest to be the perfect 1950s housewife to her husband Johnny (Ryan Street). The problem is it's 2018 and being a domestic goddess isn't as easy as following a manual. This Olivier-winning contemporary British satire pulls back the gingham curtains, making sharp observations about responsibilities, nostalgia, and choice in a marriage that is unravelling at the tightly sewed seams. It's on at Canberra REP Theatre (Theatre 3), various dates and times until July 8, 2023. See: canberrarep.org.au
2 An Australian Songbook: Robyn Archer's wealth of musical knowledge is distilled into a personal celebration of Australian song. From convict lament to Bon Scott, Kate Miller Heidke and First Nations songwriters, she will talk the audience on a melodic journey through Australian music. Nevin will be accompanied by piano accordion virtuoso George Butrumlis, actor and multi-instrumentalist Cameron Goodall of The Audreys on guitar, and composer Enio Pozzebon on keyboards. It is on in the Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre on July 7 and 8 at 7.30pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
3 Hekka: At Street Two at The Street Theatre, Hekka will launch their album Everywhere I Go My Body Goes With Me on Thursday, July 6 at 7pm. Led by 2019 Freedman Jazz Fellow Novak Manojlovic, they marry the live intensity and virtuosity of the piano trio with a vibrant electronic approach and traverse song forms, loops, pulses and improvisations. See: thestreet.org.au.
4 Xmas in July 2023: If we can't have a white Christmas in Canberra, we can at least make the most of a cold winter with this experience of a French Christmas. After the 2022 festival that drew 45,000 visitors, it's coming back to transport Canberrans to a winter wonderland complete with authentic wood huts and chalets, nutcrackers, traditional and cosy food - think crêpes, fondue, German hot dogs, Italian pasta in a cheese wheel and Belgian waffles - twinkling lights, candles, falling snow, artists, and of course, mulled wine. It's on Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2 from noon at Parkes Place West, Parkes. See: christmasinjuly.com.au.
5 Come From Away: The Tony and Olivier award-winning musical is based on the true story of 7000 air passengers who became grounded in Gander, Newfoundland in Canada in the wake of the September 11, 2001 tragedy. The locals opened their hearts and arms to these unexpected arrivals. It's on at the Canberra Theatre until July 9, 2023. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra.
