4 Xmas in July 2023: If we can't have a white Christmas in Canberra, we can at least make the most of a cold winter with this experience of a French Christmas. After the 2022 festival that drew 45,000 visitors, it's coming back to transport Canberrans to a winter wonderland complete with authentic wood huts and chalets, nutcrackers, traditional and cosy food - think crêpes, fondue, German hot dogs, Italian pasta in a cheese wheel and Belgian waffles - twinkling lights, candles, falling snow, artists, and of course, mulled wine. It's on Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2 from noon at Parkes Place West, Parkes. See: christmasinjuly.com.au.