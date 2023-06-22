Canberra Capitals coach Kristen Veal is confident her second year at the helm will deliver better results as another young up-and-comer joined the club.
It was a tough season for Veal, the Capitals suffering numerous injury hurdles, recording just two wins to finish last on the WNBL ladder.
The squad Veal has assembled this off-season appears to be another youthful outfit, but the coach believes they've made the right talent additions to fix what went wrong.
"One-hundred per cent it'll be an improvement on last year," Veal told The Canberra Times.
"We've created a group that is really well-aligned in terms of skill sets, strengths and what they're trying to achieve.
"We have this really beautiful 20- to 28-year-old group where they can perform and they're ready, but they're also growing their games, and they've got this potential to get better.
"I really see so many of our group being that next top tier of WNBL players."
"Physical" Townsville product via US college Alex Fowler, 21, is the latest recruit, joining Alex Sharp and Jayda Clark as fresh faces at the Capitals.
The Capitals have re-signed Jade Melbourne, Bec Pizzey, Nicole Munger and Gemma Potter, while Alex Bunton and Tahlia Tupaea were already locked into existing contracts.
Just one more signing announcement is expected in the coming weeks before Canberra's roster is finalised for the 2023-24 WNBL season starting on November 1.
Veal said the biggest issue they needed to address to be more successful would be on the defensive end, and they also have to be more structured in attack.
"We need to improve our defence, and that's where Alex [Fowler] really comes in," Veal said.
"Our average points we gave up was in the 90s, so we need to get that down by at least 10 to 20 points to be competitive.
"We score a lot of breakdown points, but we need to construct them, so we're a little bit more deliberate."
Veal's vision to build up young players to be WNBL superstars is partly what attracted Fowler to Canberra, and she's excited to contribute and link up with former national under-17s teammates Melbourne and Potter.
"I think Canberra is a good fit for me," Fowler said.
"I'm looking to learn from everyone. I hope I can just be that teammate that will just be hustling.
"Just hearing from Vealy the type of offence we're going to be running, I'm looking forward to that."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
