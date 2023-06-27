The secret to a great suburban restaurant is one that makes you feel as though you've just wandered into someone's dining room.
Executive chef and owner Alberto Ranalli has definitely pulled that off at Peonee, the intimate space with an open kitchen at one end, feels homely, yet chic at the same time.
And to make the experience even more personal, the kitchen team delivers the dishes to your table and are more than happy to talk about the menu.
Ranalli is an advocate of fresh, seasonal produce and the small menu at Peonee reflects his philosophy. For dinner there's a five-course set menu for $120, at lunch it's two courses for $55. Wine pairing and non-alcoholic pairings are available.
"The menu is modern Australian," says Ranalli, who grew up in Italy and started in the hospitality game as a 15-year-old waiter. He soon moved into the kitchen, relocated to London when he was 18 before heading to Australia two years later. His last three-and-a-half years were spent at Lane Cove wine bar Little Red Robin.
While the menu changes every week, there's a focus on the freshest produce.
"The menu is simple, well presented and I'm keen to use Indigenous produce but present Asian influences with a touch of old-school French cooking with lots of butter."
Dishes might include kingfish with daikon, nashi and Geraldton wax; pork neck with apple, witlof and pork fat; or dark chocolate, praline, coconut and cardamom.
The wine list features low-intervention wines with a focus on Australian labels. The small spirits list will also be Australian focused.
A feature of the 40-seater restaurant are two large wooden communal tables down the centre that might change up the dining experience.
"I didn't want people to label us a fine dining venue, that might scare people away," says Ranalli. "We want to encourage that interaction, with not only the staff, but between customers as well."
In the kitchen, Ranalli's assembled an experienced team, with Dennis Spitzer (Courgette, Brunello), Charles Kayden Austria (Raku) and Adiyadulam Battogtokh (Pialligo).
Expect to get to know them all.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.