EDITOR'S NOTE: Garry Linnell failed to write his regular column this week because of family issues and "mental exhaustion". He has, however, offered this replacement for publication - a private letter he wrote to his children yesterday that explains his predicament and may provide assistance to other suffering parents.
My dearest children,
I am so wracked with guilt and riddled with shame I can barely move or think straight. I'm not sure I can look both of you in the eye again. Will you ever be able to forgive me?
Ignorant. Irresponsible. Reckless. Selfish. I have been all those things. But my greatest failing as a parent was that I never kept you healthy and safe. No apology can make up for that, surely.
To think I only realised my atrocious parental shortcomings while watching the Independent Teal MP Sophie Scamps - a former GP and a very progressive soul - introduce a bill into federal parliament this week restricting junk food advertisements aimed at children.
The proposed legislation will prevent advertising of sugary drinks, confectionery and fast food on streaming services, radio and free to air television between 6am and 9.30pm. It would also totally ban those ads on social media and the internet.
I watched with growing regret as Scamps revealed the legislation was "something that parents are calling for. They need support ... parents want their children to have healthy lives. They don't want them to face a life of chronic disease."
Where was such assistance in my day? Now I am plagued by nightmarish flashbacks exposing my negligence.
In one, I am pulling into the driveway on a Friday night, the inside of the windscreen fogged with the vapour from a bulging pack of fish and chips. You kids are waiting at the door, jumping up and down. I always thought it was because you couldn't wait to devour that heavily battered, once-a-month treat. But now I realise you were desperately trying to escape, or at least run to the vegetable garden to gather a salad.
Another nasty flashback: A cold and wet road trip. Both of you are snarling in the backseat, tired and hungry. Through the gloom I spy a pair of golden arches and enter the drive-thru.
To think I believed your screams to be expressions of delight and gratitude and not of horror and indignation.
To think I believed the silence following that meal was due to your overwhelming contentment and not because you lay slumped in comas after devouring more than 30 grams of fat, 40 grams of carbs, 10 grams of sugar and 1000 milligrams of sodium.
What can I say? I knew fast food wasn't healthy. But my arrogance, my belief in that quaint notion that it was a parent's job to help you make nutritious choices, made me think the occasional splurge on junk food was OK.
I was a fool, susceptible to all those malevolent television ads. Instead of protecting you I exposed you to a possible future of obesity, diabetes, dementia and the prospect of buying clothes in specialty stores catering to the extra-large.
I can't blame you for choosing not to take my advice anymore. But please, do not to listen to the sceptics who will scoff that Ms Scamps' proposed legislation is yet another absurd example of how the New Puritans are trying to control our lives, that it is an infringement on individual freedom and choice, that it undermines the notion of parental responsibility, that it is little more than camouflaged fat-shaming while extending the government's tendrils into our private lives.
They will blab on about how modern children are the healthiest they have been in human history, that our schools now go into immediate lockdown when a stray peanut is found in the playground, that lunch boxes are inspected with the same diligence as the luggage of sniffly tourists returning from Colombia, that we should be more concerned that a child will have witnessed 8000 murders on television by the time they turn 12, that we would all be better off making multinational companies like McDonald's pay their fair share of tax to help our burgeoning health bill.
But I would never say those things.
I've seen the light. Parents like me - weak, insipid and easily manipulated by the junk food giants - need Ms Scamps' gracious offer of government support.
I remain paralysed with remorse. I don't have the strength to write a column.
And I continue to crave your forgiveness. Pizza at my place this weekend?
Your loving father,
Garry.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Should we ban junk food advertising? Is the government infiltrating our lives too much? Shouldn't parents have responsibility for what their children eat? What other forms of advertising should be banned? Email us: echidna@theechidna.com.au
THEY SAID IT: "Puritanism. The haunting fear that someone, somewhere, may be happy." - HL Mencken
Garry Linnell is one of Australia’s most experienced journalists. He has won several awards for his writing, including a Walkley for best feature writing. He writes a weekly column for ACM and the Echidna.
