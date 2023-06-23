"Growing regional cities sounds like a good idea, John," says Ian. "But the same balancing act will apply to growing regional centres. It's a choice of eating up land through urban sprawl, possibly valuable agriculturally productive land, or higher density living arrangements. The problem with higher density, particularly in Sydney, is that apart from the area being densified not being originally built for a lot more people, especially if they all want to own a car (not to mention water and sewerage), is that people still need open space close by, preferably green, or they'll go crazy. Endless high-rise towers with narrow streets is a recipe for mental illness. Shared open spaces are an alternative, and possibly superior, to private backyards, but people must have space to recreate, or just be, and must be close to where they live. I'm not sure that's being considered in the densification of the big cities."