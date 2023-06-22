Times Past: June 23, 1967

On this day in 1967, The Canberra Times reported on the decision that Papua New Guinea would not become the seventh state of Australia.
This brief moment in time could have meant that Australia would have expanded to include its closest neighbour, however it was ultimately decided that Papua New Guinea should be independent and have its own government.
Minister for Territories Mr Barnes told reporters that opposition to seventh statehood for the Territory would be a "continuing policy" of the present government because it did not regard the proposition as feasible.
Mr Barnes said the question of the seventh statehood had never been put to the Australian people.
Asked whether Australia's modified migration policy was a consideration in the government's ruling out of the seventh statehood, Mr Barnes said: "No, this would not influence my thinking on seventh statehood. In years to come, 50 to 100 years if you like, who knows what is going to happen? Anything is possible".
Asked whether he was in favour of political parties in the Territory [Papua New Guinea] at this stage of its development, Mr Barnes said: "At this stage of its development, the Territory would be better off without parties. Parties should form naturally. However it is a free country".
He said it did not matter how long the people took to make their decision on the country's future, be it independence or something else.
"We do not want to hurry them. Pressures for early independence have come from the outside, from the Russians at the United Nations," Mr Barnes said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.