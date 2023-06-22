The Canberra Times
Home/News/History

Times Past: June 23, 1967

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
June 23 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The front page of The Canberra Times on June 23, 1967.
The front page of The Canberra Times on June 23, 1967.

On this day in 1967, The Canberra Times reported on the decision that Papua New Guinea would not become the seventh state of Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

Jess Hollingsworth

Editorial Admin

More from History
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.