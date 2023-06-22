Cheyelle Robins-Reti has never played a game of rugby league but she made the switch from New Zealand rugby union to the Canberra Raiders in a bid to conquer the NRLW.
Former New Zealand sevens and 15s player Robins-Reti has spent the past four years in the women's elite rugby union set up across the Tasman.
She knows switching sports won't be easy, but she's willing to step into the rugby league world to build her professional career after taking an exciting opportunity to move to Canberra.
"I've been a professional athlete for some time now and coming over here doing that with the girls has been awesome to try and bring a bit of knowledge from that side and get some new expertise within the league," Robins-Reti said.
"A lot of rugby girls who don't have an opportunity to play within the Black Ferns space saw [NRLW] as an opportunity to still continue that.
"Mainly the culture piece for me brought me [to Canberra] because that definitely wins championships."
Robins-Reti has a vast amount of winning experience in the New Zealand national teams, as well as helping to guide Matatu to a Super Rugby Aupiki title earlier this year.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
"Going into the [Super Rugby] competition we were seen as the underdogs and I feel like its kind of similar here [Raiders] because we are a new team coming into the competition," she said.
"[We're] working away in the background and hopefully showing that our culture is strong on and off the field and our skill set should be world class.
Raiders coach Darrin Borthwick views Robins-Reti as an option at centre and fullback as the squad continues its inaugural pre-season preparation before a round-one clash against Cronulla on July 23.
Former Dragons and Broncos winger Shakiah Tungai is also trying to force her way into Borthwick's team for the opening round next month.
Tungai has previously represented Australia and NSW but has played limited minutes in the NRLW in recent years after falling out of love with rugby league and being hampered by injuries.
She looks to team up with Robins-Reti in the backline after finding her spark for the game again.
"Coming back into the NRLW space, those high honours are definitely a goal of mine to back playing in those jerseys ... It's going to be exciting when I do get there," Tungai said.
"The players and staff and the club as a whole is awesome, they are so welcoming and it has been great the last four weeks so it has made me love [the game] even more."
