The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Cheyelle Robins-Reti to spark the Canberra Raiders surge in NRLW

HF
By Harrison Frater
Updated June 22 2023 - 5:11pm, first published 1:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cheyelle Robins-Reti, left, has made the switch from rugby to the NRLW. Picture Getty Images
Cheyelle Robins-Reti, left, has made the switch from rugby to the NRLW. Picture Getty Images

Cheyelle Robins-Reti has never played a game of rugby league but she made the switch from New Zealand rugby union to the Canberra Raiders in a bid to conquer the NRLW.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HF

Harrison Frater

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.