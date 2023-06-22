Greens and LNP a surprising alliance in Calvary inquiry

There are some surprising alliances in politics but perhaps none so surprising as that of the Greens and the LNP in the Senate over whether the ACT government's takeover of Calvary Public Hospital Bruce should be examined in an inquiry.
Earlier in the week, Queensland LNP senator Matt Canavan introduced the Australian Capital Territory (Self-Government) Amendment Bill 2023. It was a bill to allow a Senate committee to hold an inquiry into the take-over.
The idea seemed to be going nowhere - until the Greens nationally got behind it. Now, there will be a Senate inquiry.
Inquiries into government decisions are often very unhelpful to the government. Evidence of deals done may emerge. Publicity over a controversial measure continues, sometimes to the inconvenience and embarrassment of the government behind the measure.
In this case, an inquiry into the ACT government's take-over of the Catholic hospital may not be helpful to the ACT government, a government composed partly of Greens.
The Greens in the ACT say they agree with the federal Greens. It would be surprising if they didn't. But we do wonder if they will come to regret their acquiescence. They are part of the government in the ACT. The takeover of Calvary public hospital is their measure.
Accordingly, the ACT Greens may come to see an inquiry as inconvenient. It would be held in public, with all of the potential for airing dirty linen which any public hearing would involve. At the very best, it will provide further distraction at a time when the task is to get the take-over completed smoothly.
That take-over decision was taken by a democratically elected government in the ACT. A court has endorsed it. There will be no reversal so why would the federal Greens facilitate further distractions? The national Greens could have kept their previous position and the matter would have dropped.
The man behind the bill, Senator Matt Canavan, along with Opposition Leader Peter Dutton, former prime ministers Tony Abbott and Scott Morrison and other federal LNP politicians all have good political reasons to get an inquiry. They also have other legitimate concerns, like their genuine fear that the take-over of one Catholic institution is a bad precedent.
They would like to derail the ACT government's forced acquisition so it seems naive of the Greens to help them in the task.
Or it may be a calculation. It may be that the Greens in the Senate have made some sort of secret agreement that a bit of Greens help to the LNP now will be a bit of LNP help back in the future.
There is another issue. It was only last year that the ACT regained the right to make laws on controversial issues like euthanasia.
This welcome move gave ACT legislators the same powers as legislators in other parts of Australia. It was tantamount to treating the ACT's law-makers like grown-ups who didn't need perpetual supervision from the Hill.
The LNP/Greens intervention over the Calvary hospital decision smacks of a return to the days when the people Canberrans elect cannot be trusted to make decisions for themselves. It is surprising and disappointing the Greens nationally have furthered that misapprehension.
Our politicians are fully capable of making decision on behalf of the people who elect them. We may not agree with those decisions. Some voters may not agree with those decisions.
But the ACT Legislative Assembly is the right place for those decisions to be made. Meddling from the outside is unnecessary. The Greens in the Senate should have kept their hands out.
