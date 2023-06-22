Senators will look into the rental crisis as part of a Greens-established inquiry, after the party teamed up with the Coalition to push the investigation through the senate on Thursday.
The Greens have said the inquiry will look at a number of issues, including housing availability and what governments can do to reduce rents or limit rent rises.
The move comes just days after the Greens joined forces with the Coalition to delay a vote on the government's Housing Australia Future Fund bill until October.
Tensions have been growing between the Labor and the Greens over the $10 billion housing fund bill, leading to a testy exchange between the Prime Minister and Greens housing spokesperson Max Chandler-Mather at the end of House Question Time on Wednesday.
As the war of words continued during Thursday's Question Time, deputy opposition leader Sussan Ley accused Anthony Albanese of a "bullying attitude" towards a first-term MP. She then withdrew the comment after being ordered to do so "to assist the house".
Labor and the Greens have been at loggerheads for months over the government's signature housing bill, which seeks to invest $10 billion into a fund and use the returns to build 30,000 social and affordable homes over a five-year period.
Both parties have made concessions in an attempt to reach a deal on the bill but rental rights have become a sticking point for the Greens, who want the federal government to coordinate a national rent freeze with state and territory governments.
The federal government has maintained this is a state and territory government responsibility but said it put renters' rights on the National Cabinet agenda.
The Greens have said an interim report from the inquiry will be presented in September so it could be considered during the National Cabinet on renters' rights.
Speaking to journalists on Thursday, Mr Chandler-Mather said the inquiry will give "thousands of renters around the country" an opportunity to tell major parties about their experiences, including "what it's like copping an unfair rent increase".
"The Greens are ready and willing to pass the Housing Australia Future Fund bill the moment Labor comes to the table and works out a plan to make unlimited rent increases illegal," Mr Chandler-Mather told journalists on Thursday.
Mr Chandler-Mather said 62 per cent of renters are "in financial stress" and the situation will get worse in the next 12 months.
An article Mr Chandler-Mather wrote for American political magazine Jacobin, where he criticised the government's handling of the housing crisis, sparked further tensions between the Greens MP and Mr Albanese.
During Question Time on Wednesday, Mr Chandler-Mather accused the Prime Minister of misrepresenting him in the chamber while referencing the article.
The stoush between the pair carried over into Thursday's Question Time, with Mr Chandler-Mather claiming the Prime Minister "selectively quoted an article and then imputed meaning to those words that were the complete opposite of those words".
Mr Albanese hit back, stating he quoted the Greens MP and tabled the Jacobin article on Wednesday "because I want people to read exactly what it is that they are saying, which is that the motivation for the holding up of the Housing Australia Future Fund is all about politics".
Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
