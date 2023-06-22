Already worried that you might miss out on the highly coveted tickets to Taylor Swift's Era Tour? Or just keen to show your love for all things Swift?
This is the event for you.
Celebrate the singer's upcoming tour with a Taylor Swift themed experience right here in Canberra.
This is an experience ready to deliver "style", "peace" and "happiness" to like-minded Swifties bonding over a meal in honour of the songwriting queen.
Bring along your crew and enjoy a meal from the enchanted' Taylor-themed menu whilst listening to her timeless songs across all albums.
Expect lip-sync battles, trivia and prizes for the best dressed so grab your cowboy boots.
Tickets are $55 and include one brunch dish and one drink upon arrival. Bookings at explorehidden.com. November 25 and 26, 242 Northbourne Avenue.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
