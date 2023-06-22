The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

A Taylor Swift themed brunch is coming to Canberra ... in case you're worried about missing out on tickets to the Eras Tour

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
Updated June 22 2023 - 3:37pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Celebrate all things Taylor Swift at this two-day event. Picture Shutterstock
Celebrate all things Taylor Swift at this two-day event. Picture Shutterstock

Already worried that you might miss out on the highly coveted tickets to Taylor Swift's Era Tour? Or just keen to show your love for all things Swift?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.