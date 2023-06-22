The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Sensitive Content

Chief Justice Lucy McCallum discharges jury in rape trial

TP
By Tim Piccione
June 23 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A judge has apologised to a jury before discharging the group of people selected to deliver verdicts in a historical rape trial.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.