Watch 1980s classic The Lost Boys on the big screen Friday night

Part horror, part comedy, all 1980s comfort treat, The Lost Boys is a classic with a killer cast (LOL), including Kiefer Sutherland, the two Coreys (Haim and Feldman) and Jami Gertz.
The 1987 Joel Schumacher-directed flick about vampires and growing up is back on the big screen at the Arc Cinema on Friday night at the National Film and Sound Archive.
It's part of a regular Friday night fright fest hosted by local drag artist Venus Mantrap.
The show starts at 8pm on Friday.
There will be a discussion after the film.
Bookings can be made here.
