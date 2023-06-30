Leanne Pompeani sat down at the start of the year to map out a path to the world championships and her head quickly started to spin.
The process is inordinately complicated, made even harder by World Athletics' desire for athletes to compete at a high level on a regular basis.
The system works well for European and American-based athletes, but things start to fall over for Australians.
In a nutshell, World Athletics changed the qualification process a few years ago to restrict how many athletes qualified by running a set time.
Instead, fields at major global events would largely be determined by a complicated points system taking in finishing order, times and the level of competition at each individual race.
For a long distance runner like Pompeani, the process made it almost impossible for the Canberra athlete to qualify for this year's world championships in Budapest.
So instead of chasing a seemingly unattainable target, the Australian 10,000-metre champion turned her focus to a different goal; the World Half Marathon Championships.
Pompeani was initially disappointed her hopes of representing her country on the track had been dashed. Now, however, she's excited by the prospect of conquering 21.1 kilometres on the road.
"The qualifying process is a bit of a mess and very confusing," Pompeani said.
"The way the process works, it's very hard for Australians to make it. I've put that one to bed and I'm OK with it now. The World Half Marathon Championships is the next goal and I'm happy to be working towards that, then I've got Paris [Olympics] coming up."
Pompeani will take the first step towards qualifying for the Australian team by contesting Saturday's Gold Coast half marathon.
The race looms as a crucial challenge and will see her take on a number of elite international long-distance runners.
The next six months will play a key role in determining Pompeani's focus for next year's Paris Olympics.
The athlete is weighing up chasing the 10,000m on the track or stepping up to the marathon, with both distances posing unique challenges.
"I'm undecided at the moment," Pompeani said. "I will debut in the marathon sometime in the next year, I'm not sure when yet, probably towards the end of this year.
"Then I'll decide if I'll go for the 10,000m or the marathon for Paris."
While many of Australia's top athletes are currently competing in Europe, Pompeani has knuckled down in the Canberra cold to prepare for her upcoming road races.
She has, however, kept a close eye on the feats her teammates are achieving. Both Jessica Hull and Oliver Hoare have run 1500m national records, while Kelsey-Lee Barber has made a promising start on the path to her world title defence.
Just last week 17-year-old Canberra sensation Cameron Myers bettered his Australian under 18 1500m record with a time 3:36.10 in Germany, shaving more than a second off his personal best.
While Pompeani is slightly disappointed not to be in Europe right now, the results inspire her to ensure she's in Paris next year.
"It makes you see we can do it," she said. "Those guys are just killing it at the moment. It helps that this past year we've seen a few bigger meets come up in Australia and we're putting a lot of effort into trying to make them a big thing.
"We need to show we don't always have to go overseas and hopefully we can put on fast races in Australia. Everyone is on fire at the moment, it's very motivating. Once one person runs fast, it brings everyone else up."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
