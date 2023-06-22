The Canberra Times
Andrew Barr said the ACT government could explore expanding transport concessions

Chief Minister Andrew Barr said free public transport would benefit people who have a capacity to pay and the government would prefer a more targeted program. Picture by Keegan Carroll
The ACT government is prepared to examine expanding concessions for public transport but a trial of free public transport is unlikely.

