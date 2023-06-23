Ultimately, critical minerals are part of the broader energy transition, and the driver of the transition is to solve the climate crisis. As one of the world's top three petrostates, alongside Russia and Saudi Arabia, currently exporting climate change to the rest of the world in our coal and LNG, we need to change, and our critical minerals and renewables potential is our ticket to the future. Australia should think ambitiously in terms of net zero by 2038, as the science dictates; a gentle glide to 43 per cent emissions reduction by 2030 is not enough.