There is rising wrath, out there in Elderland. The elders, it seems, are no longer happy to look on as a bunch of corporates and their political stooges pillage the planet and lay waste their grandchildren's future.
With growing resolve, resources and organisation, older people are fighting back. Rather than sitting meekly in their retirement homes, the elders are getting out there, getting themselves arrested and jailed, making their opinions felt by the politicians and plutocrats who have ignored them for half a century.
This isn't the "grey power" that was once talked about. The focus isn't on themselves, their pensions and comforts - it's on their children and grandchildren, the dangerous state of the planet and its ability to support life.
Retirees are radicalising in a global movement to rescue the human future. People who have spent a lifetime being "good citizens" have had enough. More and more are realising that the legacy now being left to future generations is the most accursed in history - a world with a ruined climate, landscape, oceans, air; vanishing species of plants and animals; scarcities of water, trees, soils, fish; spreading chemical poisons; new disease pandemics; a teetering global food supply; an imminent nuclear peril; and a human species with an unlimited capacity for self-deception about the crisis it has engendered.
The anger has been brewing a while. Back in 2011, it was NASA scientist James Hansen, the man who brought the world its clarion climate warning, being whisked off to jail for defending his grandchildren.
Then it was actress Jane Fonda, aged 82 and twice arrested in various climate protests, along with veteran actresses Sally Field and Lily Tomlin.
Greta Thunberg successfully roused the rising generation of global citizens, along with Extinction Rebellion and similar groups. They, after all, are the heirs to this global mega-tragedy. But behind the youngsters, who are now being arrested and jailed in their thousands in Britain, the United States, Germany, Denmark, Holland, Australia, Sweden and India, is a rising movement of elders, ready to risk their freedom alongside their grandchildren.
Part of the motivation is fury that our courts and police forces - supposedly created to defend society, its rights and freedoms - are being conscripted to do the dirty work of the $7 trillion fossil fuels lobby and jail those who merely want a planet safe to live on.
An international protest movement is taking shape among older people, fuelled by shared outrage.
Ideas and protest methods are flying back and forth at light-speed between groups, age cohorts as well as national and cultural borders.
Evidence of a politically engaged elderhood is all over the internet, on Facebook, Twitter, Get-Up and Avaaz, and in retiree groups like U3A and SEE-Change, as wise and experienced minds contemplate the catastrophes to come.
In Australia, the Knitting Nannas is an "international disorganisation where people come together to ensure that our land, air and water are preserved for our children and grandchildren. We ... bear witness to the war against the greedy, short-sighted corporations that are trying to rape our land and divide our communities."
On the global scene, the Raging Grannies is "an international group of social activists made up of older women who use playful energy, song, creativity and humor to protest and increase awareness of issues related to social justice, environmental sustainability, women's rights, and more."
This isn't a revolt of the disempowered. It's far bigger, and much more potent, than that - but just as incensed with the political inertia that corruption, corporate greed and laissez-faire economics are making of the present and future.
READ MORE:
By 2030 a fifth of the Australian population will be over 65. They are the richest cohort. Currently there are a billion people aged 60 and over worldwide. This number is expected to double by the mid-century.
Politicians and corporate executives should tremble. How the Baby Boomers vote, buy, invest or disinvest decides the fate of governments and businesses in Australia - and globally. If the elders conclude your product or policy is harmful to their grandkids, they can do a lot of damage to shareholder value, corporate reputation or political majorities.
Climate campaigner Bill McKibben, founder of 350.org, has also set up The Third Act, a community of Americans aged over 60, determined to change the world for the better. One of the things they do, most effectively, is threaten banks who fund fossil fuels with the loss of their money.
"Older people have got money and structural power coming out of our ears," says McKibben, who is 62.
"We have to show young people we have their back. We are the first generation to leave the world in a worse place than we found it."
Another potent dynamic in the activism of the elders is that many of the movement's leaders are women. People who have been politically powerless and voiceless most of their lives are rising with new-found confidence, will and determination to try to save their grandchildren, to go where men are often too timid and compliant to dare. Women are rising up, as leaders of the new world, to rescue the human future.
It is a timeworn saying that young people are the future and the hope of our species. Now it is equally true that old people are, too.
