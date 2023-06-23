A chance to own a vintage-style cinema inside your home

Real estate agents have become increasingly creative when marketing properties for sale.
Almost every high-end home for sale now comes with a slick video walk-through, while some agents have been known to put on a spread of Champagne and canapes at open homes.
But this week we saw a clever bit of marketing one Canberra agent is using to give inspections a point of difference.
Buyers, or stickybeaks like us, who step inside this Reid home are first handed a movie ticket-style flyer that allows "admission" into the property.
Why a movie ticket? Because this heritage cottage is part-home, part-cinema, complete with a sub-ground movie theatre reminiscent of days gone by.
It includes a five-metre projection screen, surround sound system, a dedicated film room and pre-screening lounge area.
But that's only one feature of this unique home. Take a tour through the house here.
Another property that captured readers' attentions this week was an architect-designed house in Griffith that sold for $6 million.
The sellers, Canberra lawyer Kamy Saeedi and wife Carly, had built the home to suit their family of six - and Mr Saeedi's love of cars.
It features a 14-car basement garage, six bedrooms and a luxury kitchen with wine fridge and butler's pantry.
But the family never moved in.
Mr Saeedi told The Canberra Times how he "lost that battle" to his wife and kids, and ended up selling the Griffith property.
Canberrans will be excited to hear construction is progressing at the new Belconnen Markets, following a brief pause after the original builder went into voluntary administration.
The markets redevelopment was one of more than 80 jobs impacted by the collapse of PBS Building in March.
But the construction company that stepped in barely skipped a beat and work is now on track for a November opening.
We spoke to one trader, who said their new store at the Capital Food Market will have an entirely new look and feel.
"It will be completely unrecognisable in terms of layout and decor," he said.
Share your thoughts on property and development with me at brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au.
