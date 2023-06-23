This week we have a warning about the consequences for Australia if Donald Trump becomes US president again, memoirs about starting a vineyard and learning not to be a people pleaser, and a look at how money works. Then there's a posthumous Wilbur Smith collaboration and a couple of thrillers as well as a book about a woman regaining her life.
Bruce Wolpe. Allen & Unwin. $34.99.
Donald Trump's chaotic term as US president coincided with the COVID pandemic and showed how one man could affect not only the US but the world - and not necessarily for the better. Wolpe is concerned that even if Trump does not regain the presidency, his influence will still be felt - in US culture and in whichever candidates run for the Republican nomination - and it won't be good for anyone, including in Australia.
Gavin Jackson. Pan Macmillan. $26.99.
Everybody needs money, everybody wants more of it - but just what is it? And how does it work? A lead writer for Britain's Financial Times provides a basic understanding of money and financial systems. Drawing on stories like the 1970s Irish Banking Strike to show what money actually is, and the Great Inflation of West Africa's cowrie shell money to explain how it keeps its value, this book is intended to demystify the world of finance and explains how societies, both past and present, are forever entwined with monetary matters.
Linda Marigliano. Allen & Unwin. $34.99.
Radio presenter and podcaster Marigliano's memoir deals with the difficulties posed by her people-pleasing ways and her efforts to discover why she was like that. Her relationship with her mother, the sense of duty from her extended Italian and Chinese-Malaysian families, and the ways in which her career path and her love life turned revealed a pattern. Her "love language" had warped into acts of service that pleased everyone but herself. In this book she reclaims her identity and discusses what it means to love and be loved.
Deirdre Macken. Allen & Unwin. $34.99.
This memoir certainly tells you what it's about in the title. Deirdre Macken and her husband Roger move to the country for a fresh start and decide to turn a sheep paddock into a vineyard - as one does. Not that it's a simple or easy task. They clean up the land, plant vines, protect them through storms and drought and turn a shack into a cottage. As time passes they learn to read the landscape, appreciate the talents of the locals and gain a deepening awareness of their connection to the land and the workings of farming life.
Samantha L. Valentine. Shawline Publishing Group. $30.95.
First-time novelist Valentine's story centres on Amy Campbell. A year ago, Amy had the best life - a beautiful wife, a good career and great friends. Now, she's a broken 35-year-old widow who copes with her grief through a blur of sex and alcoholic indulgences. With the encouragement of friends and family, Amy reluctantly attends group therapy in the hopes of mending her shattered soul. As she strives to become a normal functioning adult again, work pressures, challenges of a new relationship, and strains on close friendships throw her recovery off course and create new heartache.
By T. M. Logan. Allen & Unwin. $39.99.
In this thriller by the author of The Holiday and The Catch, Heather lost everything 10 years ago. One night she got her children ready for bed and awaited the return of her husband, Liam. But then she is imprisoned for his murder, which she is adamant she did not commit. Now she's standing in the shadows at a funeral, watching as his sons mourn. But she cannot comfort them or reveal her secret as she fights to clear her name and uncover the truth about what happened.
Wilbur Smith with Tom Harper. Allen & Unwin. $39.99.
Hugely successful author (and former accountant) Wilbur Smith died in 2021 at the age of 88 but his name lives on, adorning the cover of this book alongside co-writer Tom Harper. This is another instalment in the long-running historical saga about members of the Courtney family. The action ranges from Paris during the French Revolution to 19th-century Cape Town with war, murder, treachery, vengeance, family heirlooms, oaths and honour all elements of the story.
Amy Suiter Clarke. Text. $32.99.
In this new thriller, Del Walker returns to her home town for a funeral. When she fled the town and its cult-like church six years ago, Lars, the love of her life was about to marry local golden girl, Eve. Lars has died, and Del is convinced it couldn't have been an accident. Del discovers the church and the insidious, patriarchal teachings of Pastor Rick Franklin have taken over the town. She will have to confront the past in order to find out just what happened to Lars.
