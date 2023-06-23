The Canberra Times

What to read: Wilbur Smith, memoirs and a Trump warning

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
Updated June 24 2023 - 7:49am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This week we have a warning about the consequences for Australia if Donald Trump becomes US president again, memoirs about starting a vineyard and learning not to be a people pleaser, and a look at how money works. Then there's a posthumous Wilbur Smith collaboration and a couple of thrillers as well as a book about a woman regaining her life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.