In this thriller by the author of The Holiday and The Catch, Heather lost everything 10 years ago. One night she got her children ready for bed and awaited the return of her husband, Liam. But then she is imprisoned for his murder, which she is adamant she did not commit. Now she's standing in the shadows at a funeral, watching as his sons mourn. But she cannot comfort them or reveal her secret as she fights to clear her name and uncover the truth about what happened.