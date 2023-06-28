The Canberra Times
An exclusive look inside the Russian embassy on Canberra Avenue

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated June 29 2023 - 6:16am, first published 5:30am
The Russians are annoyed. They are obviously embattled on many fronts: in Ukraine, in Russia itself with rebellious mercenaries - and in Canberra where the government has blocked the move of its embassy.

