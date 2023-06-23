Yasushi Katsuta was 15 years old when his parents sat him down for a serious conversation.
They'd decided to send him to New Zealand to learn English and gain vital life experience.
As a Japanese teenager growing up in Kanagawa, few things could be considered more daunting than being sent to a foreign country with no family and almost zero grasp of the local language.
Just about the only thing Katsuta had in his favour was his love of rugby union. That passion proved to be the perfect gateway to New Zealand.
"It was really tough," Katsuta said. "I went there with no English at all. I could only say 'hello, how are you?' So it was pretty tough but I was lucky I was staying with a beautiful home-stay family.
"I'm still in contact with them. They're originally from South Africa and they're my second family now. It's because of them hard things became much more comfortable."
Much like Katsuta's life in general, his passion for rugby came through the most unlikely circumstances.
Growing up in Kanagawa, the six-year-old stumbled across an episode of anime in which American football was featured. Katsuta was hooked, but there was one slight problem. They don't play gridiron in Japan.
Rugby union emerged as the perfect substitute and the youngster instantly fell in love with the sport.
What followed has been an incredible journey through New Zealand, Ireland and now finally to Canberra.
Katsuta had never heard of the John I Dent Cup before his agent flicked him a message asking if he'd like to move to Australia.
The scrumhalf was in Munster at the time and had no plans for the southern winter so almost on a whim, he said yes and agreed to join Wests.
It didn't take long for Katsuta to impress on and off the field and he has formed a close bond with flyhalf Declan Meredith.
"We looked at some footage, he had a nice pass, he was quick and energetic and we needed that," Wests coach Marco Cecere said.
"It wasn't a gamble because we watched the footage but it was a bit of an unknown. He's very dedicated, he thinks a lot about the game, he's meticulous and he's been good for us."
While he ultimately plans on returning home to play in Japan, Katsuta is determined to make the most of his youth in the short-term.
It's a goal that involves travelling the world playing rugby, working a variety of jobs to fund his lifestyle.
After graduating from cooking school, Katsuta worked as a chef in a Thai restaurant in New Zealand. He's currently working as a learning support assistant at a Canberra school. They're two vastly different jobs, but they both serve the same aim of facilitating an international rugby career.
"I have no idea what the future holds," Katsuta said. "Hopefully I keep playing my best in the John I Dent Cup and maybe make the ACT Griffins rep team if I get an opportunity.
"Maybe I'll play somewhere in Europe if I get offered an opportunity. I'm open for anything, I just love to live today and get better every single day."
