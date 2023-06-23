The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

What's with all the online sniggering over the doomed Titan submersible?

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
June 24 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The loss of the sub in the depths of the Atlantic was the stuff of nightmares. Picture: Getty Images
The loss of the sub in the depths of the Atlantic was the stuff of nightmares. Picture: Getty Images

I haven't been so transfixed by a story since the Thai cave rescue.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.