What's with all the online sniggering over the doomed Titan submersible?

I haven't been so transfixed by a story since the Thai cave rescue.
All week, I willed those wonderful people of the US and Canadian coast guard and other search and rescue personnel from around the world to find the lost OceanGate submersible missing in the inky depths of the Atlantic. To have the five trapped men somehow brought to the surface, in a miracle to match the remarkable rescue of those 12 Thai children and their teacher from a flooded cave in 2018.
When news came through late last week of sounds of banging being detected near the loss of the Titan submersible, there was a glimmer of hope. The anxiety around the needle-in-a-haystack rescue was only heightened as the four days' of oxygen available to the submersible went into countdown. By Thursday night (Australian time), the oxygen was, in theory, depleted.
By the next morning, it was confirmed debris had been found, the submersible was believed to have suffered a "catastrophic implosion" one hour and 45 minutes into the dive to see the wreck of the Titanic and the five people aboard had likely died instantly.
The loss of five lives was tragic; that they probably died in a millisecond was a small mercy.
The thought of five men spending four days in utter terror, the tin can in which they were sealed being pounded by ocean currents as they contemplated their fate in the darkness, was the stuff of the very worst nightmares.
Yet it didn't stop the experts of social media putting in their two cents' worth, as if the fact the men were rich, had paid a bucket-load to see the Titanic wreck and knew the risks involved, somehow meant that they could be stripped of their humanity.
As the search continued, when there was still a possibility the trapped five, including a 19-year-old boy, were still dealing with essentially being buried alive, all the usual suspects were having a crack. The trip was indulgent. They knew what they were getting into. The cost of the rescue mission was obscene. Because others were dealing with cost-of-living hikes, that they were having trouble paying their mortgage, the rescue was somehow a personal attack, a slap in the face to them alone.
Someone even suggested on Twitter the same efforts would not have been taken "if they were poor". Seriously? Spare me.
Countries joined forces and moved heaven and earth to rescue the trapped Thai children and their teacher five years ago. Not because they were rich or poor. But because they were facing unfathomable terror and the humane, the right thing to do was to try to help them.
And I wouldn't be surprised if the families of the two billionaires on board the Titan will pick up the tab for the rescue. I'm also glad we have people motivated to do anything and everything to relieve the suffering of their fellow man. And what does it say when we pooh-pooh the efforts of the rescuers?
The remote-controlled, unmanned vehicle that found the debris was brought in from Massachusetts in the United States and launched from a Canadian supply ship off the coast of Newfoundland. Vessels from the US, France and Canada had searched above and below the ocean. It was wonderful to see.
Humans will always take risks. Yes, they need to be calculated. Yes, OceanGate's practices, in hindsight, sound dodgy. Do we still leave people to perish?
The rescue of British sailor Tony Bullimore from his stricken yacht in the Southern Ocean in 1997 by the Australian Navy cost taxpayers $6 million.
Twenty-six years later, do we even remember that cost or have some pride that Australia saved a man from freezing to death in middle of the ocean?
I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
