Ask Wallabies coach Eddie Jones if we should count on any bolters in his first Wallabies squad for the Rugby Championship and he can't keep the smile off his face.
"We'll find out on Sunday, mate," the Wallabies coach said, before adding he "100 per cent" has a starting XV in mind for the tournament opener against the Springboks on July 8.
Few of them could be quite as big a shock as ACT Brumbies bullet train Corey Toole.
Toole once Googled 'How do you get fast?' as a teenager. With a top speed of 10.2 metres per second, the Brumbies winger is now one of the fastest athletes in the country and scored nine tries this season - more than any Australian player.
Jones was so impressed by Toole he called him before the Wallabies went into camp earlier this year to suggest the door is ajar on the plane to France.
His transition came as little surprise to anyone who saw him shine on the world sevens circuit last year.
Toole is the biggest outsider in the mix. A safer bet might be Tom Hooper, the versatile forward with plenty of mongrel, or Blake Schoupp, the prop "built like a brick shithouse" that you mightn't even see if he's standing behind a picket fence.
There was a time rugby league Immortal Andrew Johns could have been pulling on a Wallabies jersey under Jones - "we had him", the Test coach says - but on Friday he found himself coaching a new generation of playmakers in Australia's train-on squad in Coogee.
"His ability to teach the nuances of first receiver play is second to none. To have him down here, particularly for a young guy like Carter [Gordon], such a great learning experience," Jones said.
Was it another chance for uncapped Melbourne Rebels flyhalf Gordon to edge ahead of Noah Lolesio, with the Brumbies enjoying a week's break, for a spot in the Wallabies squad?
Lolesio was overlooked in Jones' first squad this year and the task to earn a recall might get even tougher with Quade Cooper and Bernard Foley back in the mix.
Ryan Lonergan was one of two scrumhalves in that initial Wallabies squad - but there was no guarantee Jones had settled on his first-choice scrumhalf pairing.
Darcy Swain's place could be in danger following the arrival of international pairing Richie Arnold and Will Skelton, while Lukhan Salakaia-Loto offers versatility in the pack.
"It's a balance of four, five, six, seven and eight we're looking for. We need to have size as a factor, we need to have ball carry, we need to have defence and we need to have work rate. Always looking to get the balance there," Jones said.
"It's always a difficult process. You've got probably 45 players competing for 33 spots, so that's always difficult but that's the job ahead.
"Some people rise above the water level and some people drop down."
Yet for each player walking a selection tightrope, there is a band of Brumbies looming as certainties to feature against the Springboks in Pretoria next month.
James Slipper is the incumbent Wallabies captain and his retention in the role would be popular with players and fans alike - even if Jones jokes "Carter Gordon is doing really well" when asked if he'd settled on a captain - as the Brumbies prop closes in on George Gregan's record to become Australia's most-capped Test player.
Allan Alaalatoa is confident he will be fit for the Wallabies' Rugby Championship opener while Lachlan Lonergan is closing in on a place alongside him in the front-row.
Nick Frost and Cadeyrn Neville are locks - quite literally - while Rob Valetini is one of world rugby's most damaging players. Tom Wright is a leading contender for the fullback role while Len Ikitau will feature in the midfield.
Then there are Nic White and Pete Samu, if they can be claimed as Brumbies for a little longer.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
