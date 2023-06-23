The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Watch

Dining domes back at Water's Edge beside Lake Burley Griffin

By Megan Doherty
June 23 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dining domes have returned to Water's Edge restaurant beside Lake Burley Griffin.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.