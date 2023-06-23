Dining domes have returned to Water's Edge restaurant beside Lake Burley Griffin.
Four domes have been set up beside the restaurant, with the National Capital Authority giving its owners permission to have the structures in place until July next year.
Water's Edge executive chef and managing director Avtar Singh hoped the domes would become a permanent fixture, and get rolling approval.
"I think we have the best location in Canberra," he said.
Mr Singh said the domes were heated for winter and air-conditioning was being added so they could also be used in summer.
A spokesperson for the National Capital Authority said the restaurant had works approval to install the domes until July 6, 2024.
The interior of the building, which is leased by Water's Edge, had also been updated.
"The NCA arranged for the replacing of the restaurant's carpet and curtains as they are part of the Commonwealth-owned improvements (fitout) in the licenced premises," the spokesperson said.
