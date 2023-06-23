Becky Byrne glances around Thoroughbred Park and feels like she's "back at Randwick".
It goes some way to explaining why she has bucked the trend of Canberra trainers moving to Queanbeyan due to the rising cost of workers compensation insurance, and gone the other way.
Trainers' insurance bills could be slashed from almost $100,000 to $3000 by moving to Queanbeyan, but Byrne says moving to Canberra can help her get the best out of her horses.
"The facilities here are first class. It feels like I'm back at Randwick, the pool and quality of tracks are exceptional, you've just got everything at your finger tips," Byrne said.
"I'm really excited by the move and I'm confident I'll be able to improve my horses. I'll be able to get them a lot fitter with these new facilities."
Byrne is a third generation trainer - taking the reins left by her grandfather and father - who began her training career from her parents' property in the ranges neighbouring Thredbo and Mount Kosciuszko and then worked under Gary Portelli and James Cummings before his move to Godolphin.
A move to Canberra has yielded immediate success with her ninth career winner, and first as a Canberra-based trainer, coming just a day after her move.
It was Jacob Joe producing a stellar final furlong to take out the Shoalhaven Maiden Handicap (1200m) at Nowra on Tuesday.
"It was that one morning swim in the equine pool that got him over the line," Byrne laughed.
"It was a long-time coming, it was a very pleasing win. It's my first win for a great new bunch of owners so hopefully the first of many."
Come Friday, Byrne's hopes were pinned on Lunar Ashes in the Congratulations 300 Games Jarrod Croker Handicap at Thoroughbred Park's Acton track.
Lunar Ashes would finish ninth as Anthony Warren's Star to Fall saluted in the 1280m race on the new synthetic track.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
