Russia launches Australian High Court challenge over Canberra embassy decision

By Karen Barlow
Updated June 23 2023 - 5:19pm, first published 12:00pm
The former Russian Embassy site where a Russian diplomat is believed to be living. Picture by Keegan Carroll
In what the Albanese government regards as a "playbook" move, the Russian government has launched a High Court challenge against the Australian decision to block it from building a new embassy next to Parliament House in Canberra.

