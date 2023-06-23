The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Anthony Albanese ridicules squatting Russian diplomat at terminated Canberra embassy site

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated June 23 2023 - 1:53pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Russian Embassy site where a Russian diplomat is believed to be living. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Russian Embassy site where a Russian diplomat is believed to be living. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Anthony Albanese has ridiculed a Russian diplomat who is squatting on land near Parliament House as "some bloke standing on a blade of grass" who is not seen as a threat to Australia's national security

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.